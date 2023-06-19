SCLogic Named a Winner of Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces Award

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growth of innovative workplaces in the tech industry, SCLogic has continued to foster an unmatched company culture, driving the future of the logistics workforce.

SCLogic has been awarded a Top Workplace 2023 honor by Washington Post Top Workplaces. Based on employee engagement and feedback gathered by a third party, this award was measured by culture drivers critical to success for any organization, including company alignment, culture, and connection, just to name a few.

This is the fourth recognition for SCLogic in the past year regarding outstanding company culture. SCLogic was also named to Baltimore Sun's Top Workplaces , Built In's Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C., and Inc. 2023 Best Places to Work , an incredible national recognition of innovative culture.

"Recognition as a Top Workplace is not something we take lightly," says Michael Saldi, Founder & CEO of SCLogic. "Our goal has always been to foster a company culture that goes beyond the norm, and that begins with our employees. Every employee here brings an immense value and vision for the future of our team."

About SCLogic

SCLogic's in-building logistics solution ensures that organizations have real-time, precise visibility into any tangible item – from packages and people to printed materials, supplies, equipment, and secure documents - across an enterprise. More than 600 organizations worldwide – from government agencies to universities and private-sector companies, including 25% of the Fortune 500 – depend on the company's flagship Intra platform for efficient logistics and auditable compliance throughout an asset's entire lifecycle. Intra is designed for the most challenging work environments, fully supporting cloud and mobile environments while also providing an offline mode when a connection is not feasible. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, SCLogic is privately owned.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

