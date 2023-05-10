SCLogic Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List for 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growth of innovative workplaces in the tech industry, SCLogic has continued to foster an unmatched company culture, driving the future of the logistics workforce.

SCLogic has been named to Inc. magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces . Featured prominently on Inc.com and showcased in the May/June 2023 issue, the list is a result of a rigorous evaluation process that includes a comprehensive employee survey, a thorough review of company benefits, and measurement of workplace experience aspects, including company culture, employee engagement, and growth opportunities.

This is the third recognition for SCLogic in the past year regarding outstanding company culture. SCLogic was also named to Baltimore Sun's Top Workplaces , as well as Built In's Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C.

"Being recognized as one of Inc's Best Workplaces is an incredible achievement for us," says Michael Saldi, Founder & CEO of SCLogic. "It's really a testament to the team and environment we've built. Providing a space for collaboration and growth is essential for us, and we're proud to continue investing in the future of our employees; they're the center of what makes SCLogic such an amazing place to be."

About SCLogic

SCLogic's in-building logistics solution ensures that organizations have real-time, precise visibility into any tangible item – from packages and people to printed materials, supplies, equipment, and secure documents – within a building and across a campus. More than 600 organizations worldwide – from government agencies to universities and private-sector companies, including 25% of the Fortune 500 – depend on the company's flagship Intra platform for efficient logistics and auditable compliance throughout an asset's entire lifecycle. Intra is designed for the most challenging work environments, fully supporting cloud and mobile environments, while also providing an off-line mode when a connection is not feasible. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, SCLogic is privately owned. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit SCLogic.com .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit inc.com .

