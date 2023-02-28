SCLogic Successfully Completed its SOC 2® Type 1 Examination

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic, a leading in-building logistics platform provider, announced today that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 examination.

David Vale, Vice President of Information Security & Privacy, commented, "This is a major accomplishment for SCLogic and demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver the most secure and user-friendly Intra platform to our customers. Our SOC 2 Type 1 examination details the internal controls we've implemented to ensure our solution is safe and scalable."

AICPA

About SOC 2

The AICPA created its SOC reporting framework to provide an independent evaluation of a service provider's controls linked to defined operational and compliance functions. The SOC 2 guidelines provide a benchmark for service organizations to demonstrate the implementation of baseline control procedures and practices.

SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to the Security, Availability, Confidentiality, and Processing Integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process customer data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

A-LIGN, an independent and accredited third-party CPA firm, completed the assessment of SCLogic systems and successfully validated that its controls meet the standards for SOC2 Type 1 examination.

About SCLogic

SCLogic is a leader in the in-building logistics realm, offering facilities workflow software solutions to businesses ranging from universities to Fortune 500 companies. With over a quarter-century of experience in facilities management, we help you simplify your daily processes, automate tasks, and track accountable items through our comprehensive, configurable software platform, Intra.

Our mission is simple: provide organizations with real-time visibility and accountability for the things that move within and across their facilities. The industries we target include Financial & Insurance Services, Telecommunications, Legal Services, Advertising, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Educational institutions, and Government agencies.

SCLogic has also achieved Cisco Gold partner status coupled with the Cisco Customer Satisfaction Excellence Award.

Media Contact

