SCM Talent Group Taps Hinesh Patel as Sr Partner and Head of Supply Chain Executive Search

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCM Talent Group LLC, a leader in professional and executive supply chain talent solutions, names Hinesh Patel as Sr Partner and Head of Executive Search. Patel will provide firm-wide leadership for all executive search and senior-level client engagements, spanning the full spectrum of the supply chain discipline.

Patel formerly led the US Supply Chain and Operations Practice for Egon Zhender, a Tier 1 global leader in senior-executive search and human capital advisory. Patel supported clients in CEO succession, leadership assessment, and talent development strategy, filling senior-executive searches ranging from CEO to SVP of Supply Chain.

"Hinesh is an outstanding leader and I am confident that his extensive executive search and business management experience will help us improve the value we deliver to our growing and evolving client base," said Rodney Apple, Founder and Managing Partner.

Prior to Egon Zehnder, Patel worked in various leadership and executive roles with companies that include Hillenbrand Inc, Milliken & Company, Eaton, and Honeywell. He earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

For more information on SCM Talent Group, visit www.scmtalent.com .

About SCM Talent Group

SCM Talent Group is a supply chain recruitment and executive search firm that connects top talent with manufacturers, retailers, wholesale distributors, and supply chain service providers. SCM Talent Group offers a broad portfolio of customizable recruiting and talent advisory solutions that are tailored to meet the hiring needs of any supply chain organization. SCM Talent Group supports most industries with clients ranging from startup to Fortune 500 and its Practice Areas include Strategic Sourcing & Procurement, Manufacturing, Operations, Inventory Planning, Logistics, and Quality & Continuous Improvement. For more information, contact SCM Talent Group at 1-877-236-0420 or [email protected] .

SOURCE SCM Talent Group

Related Links

http://www.scmtalent.com

