SCMO2 Joins Argano to Build the Digital Foundations that Make Businesses Run Better

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today SCMO 2 will join its platform to architect supply chains solutions that are resilient, flexible and integral to the digital foundations that make businesses run better.

Headquartered in Atlanta, leading supply chain planning firm SCMO 2 was founded in 2003 and achieved SAP Gold Partner status in 2018. The company has built a strong reputation within the supply chain management (SCM) community by focusing on pragmatic and elegant solutions to complex challenges. SCMO 2 has become the go-to partner when projects need expert management and businesses require rapid and effective solutions.

"Our work has become especially urgent as global supply chains are tested, with unexpected shortages in a wide range of areas from computer chips to food products," said Matthew Campbell, founder of SCMO 2 . "To meet today's challenges, SCMO 2 guides supply chain planning and execution with a team that excels at both technical and functional aspects of targeted business processes. We deliver better results through higher standards. And as part of Argano, we can now deliver an even more comprehensive solution that further enhances the value we bring to solving deficits in the foundations of supply chains."

Argano brings together specialized firms on an integrated platform. This model offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that underpin next-generation Digital Operating Platforms, including:

Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management.

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value.

"SCMO 2 is a leader in supply chain management, having developed an unrivaled repository of process and solution knowledge that helps companies improve how they plan, sell and deliver in a world of increasing speed and complexity," said Argano CEO, and former Co-CEO of PublicisSapient, Chip Register. "They are thought leaders and it's in their culture to invest in relationships and reinforce a level of trust that drives results. This in turn leads to a repeat business rate of more than 90 percent. SCMO 2 's expertise in supply chain deepens Argano's ability to deliver cloud-based Digital Operating Platforms, supporting complex selling and fulfillment environments from commerce to cash to close."

Four companies precede SCMO 2 in joining the Argano platform. Arbela Technologies brings expertise in ERP, CRM and analytics solutions. ArganoKeste is an award-winning technology services firm focused on commerce to cash solutions in the B2B space. ArganoInterRel brings unmatched experience in enterprise performance management (EPM) and business intelligence (BI) software. And, ArganoUV brings world-class design and technology talent to the platform, delivering ground-breaking commerce experiences for some of the world's leading B2C brands.

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider building the intelligent and frictionless Digital Operating Platforms that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the "Digital Renaissance," leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex digital foundations necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes the digital operating platform should be an enabler of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

About SCMO 2

SCMO 2 provides clients with unparalleled expertise, tools, accelerators and insights that result in more efficient supply chains and a better-managed business. An SAP Gold Partner, the company has implemented hundreds of solutions in dozens of countries across myriad industries, with specific experience in APO, IBP, S/4HANA, Ariba, EWM and analytics. Their Supply Chain Performance Improvement Practice engages corporate leaders to fine-tune tools, capabilities and strategies to create unique advantages that deliver competitive separation.

