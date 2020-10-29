SCNM Achieves Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention™

The CPN Seal of Prevention is a clear and visible signal of institutional investment, distinguishing campuses utilizing rigorous, high-impact digital prevention programs. The criteria for the Seal were developed from research-based best practices, translated into technology metrics and quality standards including theory driven, socio-culturally relevant, comprehensive and appropriately timed programs.

"The SCNM Community is honored to receive the CPN Seal of Prevention," said Dr. Paul Mittman, president & CEO of SCNM. "We strive to fulfill the principles of effective prevention by adhering to evidence-based theory and practice, integrating varied learning methods, fostering positive relationships and measuring outcomes. These prevention principles align well with SCNM's Core Values: We achieve excellence; We do the right thing; We shape the future; We are resilient; and, We love."

SCNM's students, staff and faculty complete multiple online courses during their time at SCNM. Staff and faculty are required to complete Preventing Harassment & Discrimination, Diversity and Inclusion, Managing Bias, along with FERPA. Students must complete including Sexual Assault Prevention, Alcohol and Substance Misuse and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Students are surveyed on their knowledge in each area before, immediately after and one week after completing the course to track knowledge and retention of the material.

"This coursework is very important to not only our students on campus, but to the medical community," said Vice President of Student Affairs at SCNM, Melissa Winquist. "Drug abuse and sexual assault are issues that our students will face directly as doctors, so it's critical that they understand and know how to best handle the situation at hand. We believe these programs help our students become well rounded doctors."

About Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences

Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences (SCNM) is a school of medicine and health sciences grounded in naturopathic principles. Dedicated to the ideal that everyone deserves high-quality healthcare, we engage students in rigorous, innovative academic programs, discover and expand knowledge, and empower individuals and communities to achieve optimal health. For more information, visit scnm.edu.

