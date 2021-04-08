SCNM Announces Ric Scalzo Institute of Botanical Research Grand Opening

The Institute is working in collaboration with the natural products industry and other institutions to develop new products and improve existing botanical therapeutics through scientific exploration grounded in clinical herbalism's rich tradition. The research will focus on the development of botanical medicines including new antimicrobial therapies that are critical in this age of novel viruses and antibiotic resistance, cannabis sativa therapies, FDA-approved botanical drug products, natural product innovation and development and more. When considering plant material for research, the team analyzes its background, supply chain and relevant clinical data. A therapeutic botanical made for mass distribution must have a sustainable supply chain for a responsible product to be developed and sourcing efforts are incorporated with ethical guidelines.

"We're thrilled that many national companies are looking for new research to strengthen the efficacy and safety of their products," Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Bill Chioffi said. "These new partnerships will provide research that will not only further the use of botanical medicine worldwide but do so in a way that is evidence-based and uses responsible sourcing."

Hyland's, a division of the Standard Homeopathic Company, is proud to be the Institute's inaugural Gold Level Member. Providing medicines developed with scientific rigor, Hyland's and the Institute will join forces on botanical product innovation, formulation, and general research and development using the Institute's resources including its molecular biology labs and analytical plant chemistry lab. The team will work with Hyland's Emily "Nelly" Bibak, M.S., Ph.D. and Shahram Shahabi M.D., Ph.D., D.Hom.

