SCNM to Host Virtual Research Night March 11

"Some of today's most important medicines originated from plants – cancer drugs like Taxol, the anti-malaria medicine Artemisinin, or the anti-inflammatory aspirin," said Dr. Paul Mittman, President & CEO of SCNM. "Our hope is that the discoveries made by our faculty and students can help develop the next generation of safe and effective medicines."

The event features the following presentations:

Unlocking the secrets of botanicals. Bill Chioffi , VP Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for the Institute, will share details on how the newly constructed labs will advance botanical medicine.

, VP Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for the Institute, will share details on how the newly constructed labs will advance botanical medicine. Combating antibiotic resistant bacteria with propolis. Student researchers Daniel Clark and Melissa Bellman will discuss the effectiveness of bee propolis, or 'bee glue'.

Student researchers and will discuss the effectiveness of bee propolis, or 'bee glue'. Echinacea pupurea: The importance of proper extraction methods to combat the common cold. Johanne Gerstel , NMD, will share how her findings can help to standardize the optimal extraction method and plant part used for Echinacea to address rhinovirus infections.

, NMD, will share how her findings can help to standardize the optimal extraction method and plant part used for to address rhinovirus infections. Botanical treatment of canine infections. Student researcher Chelsea Barranco will discuss which herbal compounds are effective against the canine papilloma virus and the causative agent of kennel cough.

Student researcher will discuss which herbal compounds are effective against the canine papilloma virus and the causative agent of kennel cough. Are botanicals the answer for COVID-19? Jeffrey Langland , Ph.D., Chair of Department of Research at SCNM and Research Director at the Ric Scalzo Institute, will discuss the potential of botanicals as therapies for SARS-CoV-2 infections and specific botanical extracts that inhibit virus replication.

, Ph.D., Chair of Department of Research at SCNM and Research Director at the Ric Scalzo Institute, will discuss the potential of botanicals as therapies for SARS-CoV-2 infections and specific botanical extracts that inhibit virus replication. Protective and preventative effects of Apiaceous plants against neuro- and cardiotoxic agents. Yalda Shokoohinia, Ph.D., PharmD, Senior Scientist at the Ric Scalzo Institute and Professor of Pharmaconosy and Phytochemistry at SCNM will share how the Celery family plants may be used as protection against neurodegenerative agents which can cause diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's.

Two hours of Continuing Education (CE) credits are available. For more information, visit scnm.edu/events-calendar.

About SCNM

SCNM is a school of medicine and health sciences grounded in naturopathic principles. Our vision is a world that embraces the healing power of nature. For more information, visit scnm.edu.

Media Contact:

Amanda Moore

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences

Related Links

www.scnm.edu

