SCOA Real Estate Partners Welcomes Chad Bozza as Executive Vice President and Head of Residential Team

ATLANTA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOA Real Estate Partners (SREP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), is excited to announce the appointment of Chad Bozza as the new Executive Vice President and Head of the Residential Team. This marks a significant enhancement to SREP's leadership team and an ambitious next step in the company's growth strategy.

Chad Bozza joins SREP with over 25 years of extensive experience in real estate investment management. Most recently, he served as Chief Investment Officer at BVT National Partners, where he oversaw U.S. multifamily activities, successfully investing over $660 million in various projects. His previous roles include significant positions at Prudential, iCap Realty Advisors and Arthur Andersen.

In his new role, Chad will lead the development and investment initiatives across SREP's residential portfolio, including luxury class A multifamily apartment communities and selected additional opportunistic residential developments.

"Chad's impressive career and his track record in the real estate sector will significantly contribute to our ongoing projects and overall corporate growth objectives," said Joe Zagranski, President and CEO of SCOA Real Estate Partners. "We are fortunate to have him and look forward to seeing his energy and enthusiasm for our business strategy in action."

Chad is a magna cum laude graduate from Miami University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He will be based in Atlanta, Georgia, and report directly to Joe Zagranski.

About SCOA Real Estate Partners

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional offices in New York City, SCOA Real Estate Partners focuses on the investment and development of high-quality residential and industrial properties across the United States. President and CEO Joe Zagranski spent 25 years working in SCOA's Real Estate Department and was primarily responsible for the investment and development of approximately 10,000 single family home lots, approximately 10,000 apartment homes and most recently established its industrial facility development business. For further information, please visit https://scoarealestatepartners.com.

About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) was established in 1952 and is headquartered in New York City and has nine offices in major U.S. cities. SCOA is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's leading traders of goods and services. As an integrated business enterprise, the firm has emerged as a major organizer of multinational projects, an expediter of ideas, an important international investor and financier, and a powerful force for distribution of products and global communications through a network of offices worldwide. Its core businesses include Energy, Automotive, Social Infrastructure, Agri-food and Life Science, Construction and Transportation Systems, Real Estate, Mineral Resources and Energy Innovation. For more information, visit www.sumitomocorp.com

SOURCE Sumitomo Corporation of Americas