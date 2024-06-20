SCOA Real Estate Partners Welcomes Tyler Darden as Senior Vice President and Head of Industrial Team

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOA Real Estate Partners (SREP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Darden as the new Senior Vice President and Head of the Industrial Team. This marks another significant enhancement to SREP's leadership team and an important next step in achieving the company's growth strategy.

Tyler Darden brings more than 15 years of real estate experience to his position at SREP. In his new role, Tyler will lead the investment and development initiatives across SREP's industrial and logistics facilities portfolio.

Prior to joining SREP, Tyler was a Vice President at Diamond Realty Investments, where he was responsible for the sourcing, underwriting, and execution of industrial development projects across the country representing over $800 million in investment. Before his tenure at Diamond Realty Investments, Tyler held positions at MetLife, Prudential, and JLL.

"Tyler's career to date and track record in the industrial real estate sector will significantly contribute to our current portfolio and corporate growth objectives," said Joe Zagranski, President and CEO of SCOA Real Estate Partners. "We are fortunate to have him join our team and look forward to seeing his great ambition and enthusiasm for our business strategy and the real estate business in general in action."

Tyler received a B.A. in Government from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in Real Estate and Finance from Southern Methodist University. He is active in NAIOP and is part of the National Industrial Perspectives 5 Forum.

About SCOA Real Estate Partners

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional offices in New York City, SCOA Real Estate Partners focuses on the investment and development of high-quality residential and industrial properties across the United States. President and CEO Joe Zagranski spent 25 years working in SCOA's Real Estate Department and was primarily responsible for the investment and development of approximately 10,000 single-family home lots, approximately 10,000 apartment homes and most recently established its industrial facility development business. For further information, please visit https://scoarealestatepartners.com.

About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) was established in 1952 and is headquartered in New York City with nine offices in major U.S. cities. SCOA is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's leading traders of goods and services. As an integrated business enterprise, the firm has emerged as a major organizer of multinational projects, an expediter of ideas, an important international investor and financier, and a powerful force for distribution of products and global communications through a network of offices worldwide. Its core businesses include Energy, Automotive, Social Infrastructure, Agri-food and Life Science, Construction and Transportation Systems, Real Estate, Mineral Resources, and Energy Innovation. For more information, visit https://www.sumitomocorp.com

SOURCE Sumitomo Corporation of Americas