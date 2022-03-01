Scoliosis Center of Utah Focuses on Correcting Scoliotic Spines Without Surgery

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Katalina Dean, founder of Scoliosis Center of Utah (www.scoliosiscenterofutah.com), has devoted her professional career - and over a decade of experience in chiropractic care - to helping resolve scoliosis in children and adults. With two out of every one hundred people experiencing life-interrupting scoliosis symptoms, Dr. Dean has paved the way in the Salt Lake community as a scoliosis specialist and scoliosis educator.

"Many patients who find The Scoliosis Center of Utah have been told that invasive surgery or bulky bracing is their only solution," Dr. Dean states. "Time and time again, I have seen that there is a better, more results-oriented way."

"We utilize the ScoliBrace®, a revolutionary approach to bracing," explains Dr. Dean. "Scoliosis is a three-dimensional disorder, which requires a three-dimensional solution."

The ScoliBrace which Dr. Dean uses, provides comprehensive support and corrective guidance to misaligned spinal curvature. Furthermore, ScoliBrace® is specifically tailored to the individual to provide maximum results. It can be worn under the garment and doesn't interfere with the patient's ability to move, exercise, or go about their everyday activities.

Dr. Dean acknowledges that many of her patients aren't hopeful when they arrive in her office. "Everyone thinks because the spine is bone, it's not going to move. But bones move, and with the right form of consistent treatment, their structure can be completely transformed."

Dr. Dean is among a handful of chiropractors nationwide trained in Chiropractic BioPhysics or CBP - the most researched, published, scientific, and results oriented corrective chiropractic technique in the world. It is with this knowledge and background that Dr. Dean has become to go-to postural and spinal rehabilitation doctor in the state of Utah.

"Chiropractic BioPhysics® is not surgical," Dr. Dean states. "It utilizes angles, gentle pressure, and precisely applied compression to shift the bones and joints back into proper alignment—and it's different for everyone."

For those who are seeking long-term results and repair for their spinal curvature, Dr. Dean and the team at The Scoliosis Center of Utah are prepared to help deliver a transformation. "It's a process, and it requires patience," Dr. Dean cautions, hoping to dispel the idea of over-night results. "But it can be life-changing. And it often is."

