Scone Medical Solutions Inc Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Self-Contained Negative Pressure Environment

U.S. Patent 10,967,204 is directed toward the use of negative pressure in a small-capacity barrier protection device that actively removes airborne particulates emitted around a patient's upper torso. The Self-Contained Negative Pressure Environment (SCONE) prevents exposure to pathogenic airborne particulates during triage and transportation, and treatments, including aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs) and end-of-life care. The SCONE system is a collapsible device with a flexible cover with arm access holes for medical professionals to reach in and treat patients by performing various procedures. The invention is further adaptable to patients and operating environments of various sizes.

This newly allowed patent is owned directly by Scone Medical Solutions Inc and represents a first-of-its-kind medical device that enables hospitals to maintain better airborne isolation precautions and safety standards, even during periods of high patient volume, and is designed to be used as an adjunct to airborne infection isolation rooms (AIIRs) and personal protective equipment (PPE). The SCONE device was Authorized for Emergency Use by the FDA on December 18, 2020 and is in the process of applying for full FDA approval.

"We are extremely pleased to receive a newly-issued Patent for our Self-Contained Negative Pressure Environment (SCONE) device. We commend our partners at NeoIP who assisted us in applying for a "fast track" accelerated examination COVID-19 application that resulted in this patent issuance in less than 7 months from our filing date. Their firm's expertise and guidance has been an invaluable asset to our company, and we look forward to continued partnership with them in expanding our patent portfolio in the near future," said Mike Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scone Medical.

The highest risk of airborne infectious disease transmission is from actively infected patients to health care workers (HCWs) and other patients during Aerosol Generating Procedures (AGPs), particularly in the acute care/triage setting. The SCONE is a small capacity, disposable device that uses negative pressure to vacuum out aerosols emitted around a patient's head and neck, adding an extra layer of active barrier protection to keep hospitals safe for healthcare workers and other patients. The SCONE can be quickly deployed for use and quickly disposed of after treatment.

About SCONE Medical Solutions Inc.

SCONE reduces the spread of transmissible diseases through the use of Self-Contained Negative Pressure Environments. The company uses technology developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic to help hospitals protect their healthcare workers and other patients. Their low cost, disposable device is currently FDA EUA approved and is being manufactured here in the United States.

