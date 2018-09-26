Scoot Networks launches in Latin America with the first shared electric vehicle service in Chile

"We are excited for this new means of public transportation entering Chile. This pilot program will be available in the popular business district of Las Condes, where short trips are common. We look forward to people trying this new service and integrating it into their lives. This is a great opportunity for people to get out of their cars and reduce their environmental impact," said Joaquín Lavín, Mayor of Las Condes.

The pilot program in Las Condes allows Scoot to operate a fleet of shared electric kick scooters across the district, growing to 500 scooters throughout the pilot. In partnership with the Mayor, Scoot is entering Santiago as the first city in Chile to operate shared electric kick scooters.

"Scoot is searching the world for the cities that are most ready to lead the transformation from a private, combustion past to a shared, electric future. Like Scoot's other successful cities of San Francisco and Barcelona, Las Condes in Santiago is one of these leaders. We are here to support that leadership and bring to Santiago all the benefits of fast, affordable, electric mobility," said Michael Keating, Founder and CEO.

A key to Scoot's growth strategy is a devotion to providing a superior service. Scoot believes that all cities will have shared light electric vehicles (LEVs) providing fast, fun and affordable transportation options for the city's residents. Some cities will be ready for shared LEVs sooner than others, and will embrace them at different rates. Launching Scoot in cities like Santiago is important because those cities will prove to the rest of the world that shared EVs are the future.

"Scoot's launch in Santiago, Chile will set an example of how impactful shared LEVs can be. They reduce air pollution, make streets safer, keep money in the local economy, and make all mobility more affordable," said Gonzalo Cortez, General Manager for Santiago.

About Scoot:

Scoot currently operates in San Francisco and Barcelona with a fleet of ebikes, electric kick scooters, and electric motor scooters. Scoot recently announced that it will be launching in Santiago, Chile with a fleet of kick scooters that will grow to 500 by 2019. The addition of kick scooters in San Francisco will bring Scoot's fleet to a total of 3,500 electric vehicles worldwide, providing fast, fun, and affordable transportation to tens of thousands of riders every month. The growth of Scoot's operations worldwide has accelerated its mission to reduce global climate emissions and the company is nearing six million pounds of carbon dioxide prevented from entering the atmosphere.

SOURCE Scoot Networks

Related Links

http://www.scootnetworks.com

