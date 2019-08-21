Scoot to Nearly Double Workforce in San Francisco; Hosts Local Job Fair on August 22

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoot, the original shared electric vehicle company from San Francisco, announced today that it is doubling its San Francisco-based workforce by creating new jobs across the company. Scoot hires locally and works with community organizations to fill its roles and foster leading talent in the growing micromobility and electric vehicle industries. To help fill these positions, Scoot will host a local job fair in San Francisco, on Thursday, August 22nd from 5:30pm - 7:30pm at their Headquarters in the South of Market (SoMA) neighborhood. Additional information can be found at: https://scoot.co/event/job-fair-scoot/.

"We are a transportation company with a goal to help people move around their city more easily and more sustainably. Our mission is electric vehicles for everyone, and the people who keep our electric vehicles running are core to making that mission a reality. Our mechanics and operations team is rapidly expanding to meet the mobility needs of San Francisco," said Michael Keating, Founder and President of Scoot.

Last year, Scoot introduced its Jobs Training Program. The program hires from the local community and offers comprehensive job training for mechanics. All levels of skills are accepted and Scoot teaches participants how to service, repair, and maintain its vehicles which have become a valuable micro-mobility option for residents. The four levels of the training program for mechanics include: Fleet Driver, Field Service Technician, Shop Mechanic, and Shift Supervisor/Lead Mechanic.

With the support of Bird, Scoot has introduced a new kick scooter to its fleet and is scaling fleet numbers in accordance with the SFMTA pilot program. As Scoot's fleet size increases, in addition to mechanics, the company will grow its design, marketing, and product teams, among others.

Scoot has and will continue to work with workforce development agencies, creating a jobs pipeline for San Franciscans. Success Centers, a local workforce development agency, connects community members in the Western Addition, Bayview, SOMA, and beyond with opportunities, skills training, and connections to companies such as Scoot, which then hire directly into their operation. Scoot and Success Centers have partnered on hiring for full-time roles at their Howard Street facility.

Marcel Davis Sr., Chief Job Developer at Success Centers is optimistic on what has and will continue to be accomplished. "Scoot proactively reaches out to partner when roles at their San Francisco headquarters open up and we have had the opportunity to create a pipeline and pathway for San Francisco residents, which will enable our clients to continue to build their skillsets, have access to entrepreneurship, and be an integral part of the first and last mile solution that benefits so many," noted Mr. Davis.

To support its hiring efforts, Scoot will host a Job Fair at their Headquarters on Thursday, August 22nd. The Scoot team will be on site to meet potential candidates, share job openings, and introduce riders to their new kick scooter.

About Scoot:

Founded in 2012 in San Francisco by Michael Keating, Scoot is the original shared electric vehicle company. Scoot offers multimodal networks of vehicles from electric motos to kick scooters to electric bicycles. They currently operate in San Francisco, Barcelona, Spain and Santiago, Chile. To learn more about open positions at Scoot, please visit scoot.co/jobs.

