Scooter Braun Teams With JD Roth To Form New Unscripted Content Studio, GoodStory Entertainment

JD Roth is credited with pioneering the concept of transformative television and is the producing powerhouse behind some of the longest airing, unscripted franchises in television history such as "The Biggest Loser", "Beauty and the Geek", "Extreme Weight Loss", and "Bar Rescue" among many others. Several of 3 Ball's franchises went on to international distribution, creating a global production empire that eventually sold in 2014 to Warner Bros.

"JD is a winner and the perfect partner to build with in the unscripted space, his track record is undeniable," said GoodStory co-founder Scooter Braun. "We look forward to making great content and investing in other talented production companies that share our values."

"I've always admired Scooter's work professionally and have been lucky to get to know him as a friend and family man. We are equally determined to use GoodStory as a vehicle to tell compelling stories and take the unscripted space to another level," said GoodStory co-founder JD Roth. "No one knows talent better than Scooter and I know our combined experiences will only yield massive results."

Roth will be handling business development, acquisitions, and CEO duties for GoodStory. Roth will be reuniting with Adam Greener, former COO of 3 Ball Entertainment and President of Maverick Television, who joins GoodStory as CO-CEO handling development, sales, and execution. Greener is known for the creation of "Chrisley Knows Best", the #1 unscripted show on USA network. Braun has tapped his longtime COO Scott Manson, who architected the deal, to run point with him from the SB Projects side. McCafferty & Co. and Todd Weinstein of Del Shaw Moonves Tanka Finklestein & Lezcano handled the deal on behalf of Roth and Greener.

Additional information on GoodStory Entertainment, including new projects in development, will be announced soon.

About Scooter Braun:

Scooter Braun is the founder of SB Projects, a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of music, film, television, technology, brands, culture, and social good. In addition to managing a roster of some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Karlie Kloss, Braun and his team have grown their film and television division to include a robust slate of projects including CBS' "Scorpion," "The Giver," and "Never Say Never," which remains one of the highest grossing music documentaries in domestic box-office history. Braun and his team have been behind some of the biggest live-television events in recent years including "One Love Manchester" on BBC and "Hand in Hand: a Benefit for Hurricane Relief" which aired on every major network on the US. Braun recently launched Mythos Studios in partnership with David Maisel, Founding Chairman of Marvel Studios, which is focused on creating franchise films.

About JD Roth:

JD Roth is an award-winning producer who co-founded 3 Ball Productions in 2001 and went on to create some of the biggest reality TV franchises to date. Roth is credited with introducing the world to the concept of "transformation television" – programming that celebrates the ability of people to make real changes and improve their lives. Roth brought "weight loss" television to the forefront more than a decade ago with the creation of "The Biggest Loser" on NBC – now a worldwide, half-billion dollar brand. Roth's other hits include NBC's "For Love and Money", FOX's "Master Chef," Spike TV's "Bar Rescue," ABC's "Extreme Weight Loss" and Discovery's "Flying Wild in Alaska."

