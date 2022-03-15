Scooter P Entertainment Taps Ernest Dancy for President of Acquisitions

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Perdue, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scooter P Entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ernest Dancy as the new President of Acquisitions effective as of March 11, 2022. He will be a member of the Scooter P Entertainment Leadership Team.

Ernest Dancy, President of Acquisitions, Scooter P Entertainment

Ernest sets the precedent of how people of color are represented in entertainment. As a literary agent, and after a very successful 10 years in executive leadership he has led development as the CEO/Co-Founder of PLUG.ME.IN, a communications app, and the acquisition of his sitcom, Lot Patrol, by Imani Media Group through its CEO Manny Halley. As an agent with the Wayne Agency, Mr. Dancy has an eye for talent, projects and connecting people to the right situations. Ernest now joins Scooter P Entertainment with the shared goal of helping to develop, produce and distribute film & television projects.

Ernest Dancy acknowledged his enthusiasm about accepting the position,

"Working with Francis as the President of Acquisitions for Scooter P Entertainment is of the utmost importance to me and it's going to help a lot of creatives to get their films and shows distributed while they also make a profit off of their work. Content is king, now more than ever before and we're in the 'supplying the demand' business, in a way that is beneficial for the exhibitors and profitable for the Producers."

CEO, Francis Perdue stated, "After over 10 years of entertainment industry collaborations I am excited to have Ernest on board and I look forward to our slate of projects in production and those that are headed for distribution."

Along with a distribution partnership already in place with the VYRE Network, Scooter P Entertainment's digital studio has sensational pipelines of cinematic projects in various stages of production. Slated projects are anticipated to include influencers, reality tv, documentaries, comedies and dramas.

About Scooter P Entertainment

Scooter P Entertainment is a Black Woman Owned and BIPOC distribution and content development company. Founded in Birmingham, Alabama the company is led by Francis Perdue. Created to provide a wider and more humane view of people of color in television and film, we keep the filmmaker in the ownership position as they seek distribution for their content.

