SCOOTER'S COFFEE NAMED AMONG THE TOP 40 FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

With more than 850 stores across 31 states, the leading drive-thru coffee brand has been recognized as the second-highest ranked specialty coffee franchise of 2025

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scooter's Coffee is honored to be named as one of the Top 40 franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, moving up 30 spots in the rankings to secure the #35 position on the highly regarded 2025 list. Scooter's Coffee also ranked as the second highest ranked specialty coffee franchise. Recognized for outstanding performance, Entrepreneur magazine awarded Scooter's Coffee this ranking based on key metrics including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and staying power.

"We're honored to be a part of this prestigious ranking from Entrepreneur magazine as a top coffee franchise seven years in a row," said Joe Thornton, CEO of Scooter's Coffee. "This achievement reflects our brand's rapid growth, innovative products, and strong franchise model, driven by a shared passion for the coffee industry. Thanks to our dedicated franchisees, we have spent over 25 years delivering exceptional experiences to our guests; and we are excited to continue building on this momentum nationwide as we grow."

On the heels of a strong year for development with the brand opening more than 120 locations, Scooter's Coffee also ranked #10 in 2024's list of Fastest-Growing Franchises and #21 on the Top Franchises for Veterans. Further positioning itself as a lucrative investment for prospective operators across key demographics, the brand has maintained an upward trajectory of performance on this list year-over-year, staking its claim as a leading, quick-service coffee brand.

To best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, Entrepreneur researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Over 46 years, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Scooter's Coffee's position in the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Scooter's Coffee in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur.

Scooter's Coffee is actively seeking qualified franchise operators to join the team across the U.S. For more information about franchising opportunities with Scooter's Coffee, interested candidates can visit franchising.scooterscoffee.com.

About Scooter's Coffee:

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company's four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®" It represents the company's business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter's Coffee's network includes more than 850 stores in 31 states and is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. Scooter's Coffee ranked #13 on Yelp's 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #3 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2025.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or call 877-494-7004.

