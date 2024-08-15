Scooter's Coffee Ranks On Inc. 5000 for the 5th Time

The drive-thru coffee brand continues to be one of Nation's Fastest Growing Companies

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scooter's Coffee, LLC, a drive-thru coffee franchise business, is recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine. The brand snagged the No. 2494 spot on the Inc. 5000 list for 2024, putting Scooter's Coffee in the top 50% of growing companies across the nation. The prestigious list ranks private companies based on their percentage of revenue growth over the previous three years. This is the fifth year the brand is recognized on this prestigious list.

"We have been strategically growing for the last five years. When our franchisees are successful, our growth excels. That leads to our franchisees opening more stores and invites new franchisees to want to join the brand," said Scooter's Coffee CEO Joe Thornton. "With every new franchise agreement, we're helping provide entrepreneurial success and legacies, redefining the drive-thru coffee experience and setting the standard for the industry."

While based in Omaha, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee drive-thru coffee kiosks are spreading across the country. The brand reached a milestone this year with 800 stores now open nationwide. In the second quarter of 2024 alone, Scooter's Coffee signed nearly 30 new franchise agreements.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Scooter's Coffee specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, and baked-from-scratch pastries and is known for its fast, friendly, service.

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company's four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®" It represents the company's business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter's Coffee's network more than 800 stores in 30 states and is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. Scooter's Coffee ranked #13 on Yelp's 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #3 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2023.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or call 877-494-7004. To connect with Scooter's Coffee, visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X (formerly Twitter) and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #ScootOnAround.

About Inc.

Inc., one of the world's most trusted business-media brands, provides entrepreneurs with the insights, tools, connections, and community to foster great companies. With its award-winning multiplatform content, it reaches over 50 million individuals monthly through various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The Inc. 5000 list, a tradition since 1982, recognizes the fastest-growing private businesses in the U.S. This global acknowledgment offers business founders an exclusive peer community and the credibility to boost sales and attract talent.

Full details of the Inc. 5000, inclusive of company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, region, and other parameters, are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

