Scooters Market size to grow by USD 15.04 billion from 2022 to 2027| Increasing popularity of e-scooters-sharing services boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scooter market size is forecasted to grow by USD 15.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.84%, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the market growth. There has been significant growth in the APAC region due to several government initiatives, industry players, and increasing sales. Several governments are undertaking initiatives to promote scooters as a sustainable form of transportation. For instance, in India, the faster adoption and manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) program was introduced by the government to promote the use of electric vehicles and scooters. Many market players are adopting growth strategies such as expansion and R&D to make use of the increasing demand for scooters and to minimize the harmful emissions from vehicles into the air. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the scooter market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scooters Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Scooters Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This scooter market is segmented by type (normal scooter and electric scooter), end-user (private and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the normal scooter segment is significant during the forecast period. In this segment, conventional or standard scooters are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. These internal combustion-powered scooters are specially designed for commuting within cities and short distances. Even though there is increasing popularity for electric scooters, normal scooters are preferred by consumers and form a major portion of the market share. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the global scooter market during the forecast period.

Scooters Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising popularity of e-scooters-sharing services is a significant factor driving the global scooter market. Factors such as increasing traffic congestion and pollution in major cities such as Hotan and Delhi are fuelling the demand for e-scooters-sharing services. Some of the other benefits of e-scooter-sharing services include ompact size, reasonable cost, convenience, easy navigation in heavily congested cities, no requirement for parking space, and suitable speed for intra-city trips. Furthermore, the operational challenges are minimal for such services as the shared trips are shorter in duration and distance when compared with long trips taken through other modes of transportation such as trains, buses, and cars. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global scooter market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of high-performance e-scooters is a primary trend in the global scooter market. Factors such as a decline in battery prices, low operating and maintenance costs, subsidies and incentives offered by governments of different countries, and growing awareness about the need to curb vehicular emissions are significantly fuelling the adoption of high-performance scooters. There has been an increase in investment as well as the launch of several in this segment by two-wheeler manufacturers. For example, in April 2023, Quantum Energy launched an e-scooter for cargo deliveries that offers several features like remote lock-unlock, high-performance motor, anti-theft alarm, USB charger, disc brakes, LCD, and load carrying. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global scooter market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of adequate infrastructure for e-scooters is a significant challenge hindering the global scooter market growth. There is an increasing challenge for users of e-scooters to locate a place to park and charge their vehicles due to insufficient infrastructure or charging stations. Hence, this lack of designated parking spaces is resulting in crowding on walkways and other public spaces. Furthermore, it negatively impacts the purchasing decision of consumers for buying e-scooters. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the global scooter market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Scooters Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scooters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the scooters market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the scooters market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scooters market vendors

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 68,744.87 million. This electric vehicle supply equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (level 2, level 1, and level 3), application (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth in the market.

The automotive energy recovery systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,394.47 million. This automotive energy recovery systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (regenerative braking system, turbocharger, and exhaust gas recirculation), type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams pushing demand for regenerative braking are driving market growth.

Scooters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bird Global Inc., Gogoro Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, Piaggio and C. Spa, Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global scooters market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Normal scooter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Electric scooter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bajaj Auto Ltd.

12.4 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

12.5 Bird Global Inc.

12.6 Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

12.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

12.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.9 KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd.

12.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

12.11 Piaggio and C. Spa

12.12 Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd.

12.13 Stellantis NV

12.14 Suzuki Motor Corp.

12.15 TVS Motor Co. Ltd.

12.16 Volkswagen AG

12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

