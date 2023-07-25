Scooters Market size to grow by USD 15.04 billion from 2022 to 2027| Increasing popularity of e-scooters-sharing services boost the market- Technavio

25 Jul, 2023, 07:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scooter market size is forecasted to grow by USD 15.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.84%, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the market growth. There has been significant growth in the APAC region due to several government initiatives, industry players, and increasing sales. Several governments are undertaking initiatives to promote scooters as a sustainable form of transportation. For instance, in India, the faster adoption and manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) program was introduced by the government to promote the use of electric vehicles and scooters. Many market players are adopting growth strategies such as expansion and R&D to make use of the increasing demand for scooters and to minimize the harmful emissions from vehicles into the air. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the scooter market growth in the region during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Scooters Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
This scooter market is segmented by type (normal scooter and electric scooter), end-user (private and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the normal scooter segment is significant during the forecast period. In this segment, conventional or standard scooters are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. These internal combustion-powered scooters are specially designed for commuting within cities and short distances. Even though there is increasing popularity for electric scooters, normal scooters are preferred by consumers and form a major portion of the market share. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the global scooter market during the forecast period.
Scooters Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The rising popularity of e-scooters-sharing services is a significant factor driving the global scooter market. Factors such as increasing traffic congestion and pollution in major cities such as Hotan and Delhi are fuelling the demand for e-scooters-sharing services. Some of the other benefits of e-scooter-sharing services include ompact size, reasonable cost, convenience, easy navigation in heavily congested cities, no requirement for parking space, and suitable speed for intra-city trips. Furthermore, the operational challenges are minimal for such services as the shared trips are shorter in duration and distance when compared with long trips taken through other modes of transportation such as trains, buses, and cars. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global scooter market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The development of high-performance e-scooters is a primary trend in the global scooter market. Factors such as a decline in battery prices, low operating and maintenance costs, subsidies and incentives offered by governments of different countries, and growing awareness about the need to curb vehicular emissions are significantly fuelling the adoption of high-performance scooters. There has been an increase in investment as well as the launch of several in this segment by two-wheeler manufacturers. For example, in April 2023, Quantum Energy launched an e-scooter for cargo deliveries that offers several features like remote lock-unlock, high-performance motor, anti-theft alarm, USB charger, disc brakes, LCD, and load carrying. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global scooter market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The lack of adequate infrastructure for e-scooters is a significant challenge hindering the global scooter market growth. There is an increasing challenge for users of e-scooters to locate a place to park and charge their vehicles due to insufficient infrastructure or charging stations. Hence, this lack of designated parking spaces is resulting in crowding on walkways and other public spaces. Furthermore, it negatively impacts the purchasing decision of consumers for buying e-scooters. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the global scooter market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Scooters Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scooters market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the scooters market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the scooters market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scooters market vendors
Related Reports:
The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 68,744.87 million. This electric vehicle supply equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (level 2, level 1, and level 3), application (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth in the market.
The automotive energy recovery systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,394.47 million. This automotive energy recovery systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (regenerative braking system, turbocharger, and exhaust gas recirculation), type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams pushing demand for regenerative braking are driving market growth.
Scooters Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 15.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.45
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bird Global Inc., Gogoro Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, Piaggio and C. Spa, Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global scooters market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global scooters market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Normal scooter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Normal scooter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Normal scooter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Normal scooter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Normal scooter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Electric scooter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Electric scooter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electric scooter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Electric scooter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electric scooter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Bajaj Auto Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Exhibit 115: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 Bird Global Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Bird Global Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Bird Global Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Bird Global Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Bird Global Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 137: KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Exhibit 140: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Piaggio and C. Spa
- Exhibit 145: Piaggio and C. Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Piaggio and C. Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Piaggio and C. Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Piaggio and C. Spa - Segment focus
- 12.12 Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Stellantis NV
- Exhibit 152: Stellantis NV - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Stellantis NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Stellantis NV - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Stellantis NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Stellantis NV - Segment focus
- 12.14 Suzuki Motor Corp.
- Exhibit 157: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 TVS Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 161: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 164: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: TVS Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Volkswagen AG
- Exhibit 166: Volkswagen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Volkswagen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 170: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 173: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 178: Research methodology
- Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 180: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations
