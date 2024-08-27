SCOPE AI Announces Improved QSE Scalability & Speed

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant enhancements to the scalability and speed of its flagship product, QSE Quantum Gateway.

These advancements represent a key step forward in Scope's commitment to providing performance and reliability without sacrificing security and data-privacy for businesses and private clients worldwide. The improvements in scalability and speed were driven by our proprietary entropy resampling engine and hardware accelerated optimizations. As a result, QSE Quantum Gateway can now handle individual requests in the sub-millisecond range and can handle millions of concurrent users per instance.

Key Achievements:

Enhanced Scalability: The QSE Quantum Gateway can now seamlessly scale to accommodate delay-less key-generation ceremonies at the geo-location of the client, ensuring that a businesses growth is not limited by outdated security software.

Increased Speed: Significant optimizations have led to a 99% latency reduction, allowing customers to experience faster encryption and decryption, dramatically improved key-generation times, vastly quicker data processing, and real-time responsiveness.

Global Reliability: With these enhancements, QSE Quantum Gateway now offers improved uptime and reliability across all regions, making it the ideal choice for businesses operating on a global scale.

Founder's Perspective: Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope AI Corp, commented on the achievement, stating, "In today's fast-paced digital environment, scalability and speed are not just nice-to-haves; they are critical to business success. These enhancements are a direct response to the evolving needs of our customers, and they represent our unwavering commitment to delivering a secure product that not only meets but exceeds expectations. We're proud to be pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the Quantum Entropy as a Service industry."

Looking Ahead: James Young, CEO of Scope AI Corp added, "As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on consistently improving our QSE platform to further serve our customers' growth and security needs. These enhancements are just the beginning—we're already working on the next wave of improvements that will keep QSE Group at the forefront of the industry."

Scope Plans Name Change

Additionally, Scope is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a change of the Company's name to 'Scope Technologies Corp.' (the 'Name Change'). Scope's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol 'SCPE'.

Shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. The Name Change is subject to acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About the QSE Technology

The QSE Technology product suite offers API-based quantum-resilient entropy as a service and encrypted cloud, on-premise, and decentralized storage solutions. At its core, the platform provides a proprietary high-performance data-pipeline that can scale vertically and horizontally to protect private, business, and government applications with highly sensitive data in transit and at rest. This innovative technology ensures comprehensive protection against both current cyber threats and future quantum-computing decryption attacks. With its ease of integration, cost efficiency, and scalability, the QSE Technology product suite uniquely positions Scope to protect digital assets across a wide range of industries, ensuring robust security and peace of mind for our customers.

About Scope AI Corp.:

Scope AI Corp. is a leading technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. With a focus on visual recognition and neural network technology, Scope is committed to empowering businesses and industries with innovative solutions that drive growth and innovation.

For more information please visit Scope AI Corp., [email protected], or follow along on social media.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the risk factors set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

