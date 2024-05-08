SCOPE AI ENHANCES GEM SYSTEM

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on new developments of Scope's artificial intelligence driven recognition technology called GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) system. Built on advanced visual recognition and neural network technology, GEM could advance industries, including Advertising and Gaming, by providing them with new insights and capabilities.

Advertising: GEM aims to enable advertising businesses to personalize ad content based on real-time user behavior analysis. By leveraging visual recognition technology, companies can create highly targeted and engaging ads, maximizing return on ad spend and driving customer engagement to new heights.

Gaming: In the gaming industry, GEM aims to enhance user experiences by customizing gameplay and recommendations. By analyzing player behavior using neural networks, GEM provides customers and developers with invaluable insights with the intention of optimizing game design, increasing user retention, deposits and maximizing revenue potential.

Unveiling Neural Networks: Neural networks are the foundation of GEM's technology. These complex algorithms mimic the structure and functionality of the human brain, enabling machines to learn from vast amounts of data and make intelligent predictions and decisions. By harnessing the power of neural networks, GEM offers comprehensive capabilities in advanced pattern recognition, data analysis, and decision-making across industries.

"We're very pleased at how seamless we were able to streamline, enhance, and strengthen our platform with the latest performance and security upgrades made to our infrastructure", said Sean Prescott, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman.

"The next generation of our platform will set us apart in the kind and sensitivity of data we can process and store. It's a potential game-changer for the industry", he further added.

Scope's GEM platform includes advanced features designed to enhance user experience and security, all while streamlining operations. Built-in customer support and user management modules allow for seamless assistance, while the native referral system fosters user engagement and growth. Along with the full admin suite for comprehensive analysis and reporting, businesses are fully empowered with unparalleled capabilities and insights.

About Scope AI Corp.:

Scope AI Corp. is a leading technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. With a focus on visual recognition and neural network technology, Scope is committed to empowering businesses and industries with innovative solutions that drive growth and innovation.

