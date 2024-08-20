SCOPE AI Expands Business Development Efforts with Addition of SAP's Grifyn McErlearn

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the next phase of its go-to-market strategy with the appointment of Grifyn McErlean as a Business Development Consultant. Mr. McErlean, an ecosystem marketing specialist from SAP, will play a critical role in accelerating the company's market expansion and business development efforts as Scope AI continues to drive adoption of its cutting-edge data and quantum encryption solutions.

This strategic addition to the team underscores Scope AI's commitment to rapidly scaling its QSE Technology product suite, following the recent global deployment of its quantum-resilient distributed storage systems. As businesses worldwide increasingly recognize the pressing need for enhanced encryption in the face of current threats as well as the growing quantum computing threats, Scope AI is positioning itself to meet this demand with a targeted approach to market entry and expansion.

Driving Market Penetration with a background in enterprise solutions and a proven track record at SAP, McErlean will bring invaluable insights into navigating complex market environments and securing key partnerships across industries. His expertise in technology adoption will be instrumental in positioning Scope AI's products to reach a broader audience and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the data security space.

"I'm excited to join Scope AI focusing on their QSE technology, and contribute to expanding the reach of its innovative quantum encryption solutions," said McErlean. "This technology delivers critical protection and peace of mind for businesses as they face the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats."

Founder's Vision: Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope AI, commented on this next step in the company's growth journey, "As we continue to roll out our QSE Technology globally, it's critical that we have the right expertise to navigate the market landscape and secure strategic partnerships. Grifyn's understanding of enterprise-level challenges and solutions will be a valuable asset as we focus on market penetration and scaling our quantum security offerings."

A Commitment to Growth: James Young, CEO of Scope AI, added, "Our recent acquisition and deployment of QSE Technology were significant milestones, but now the focus shifts to execution and growth. Bringing on someone of Grifyn McErlean's caliber is a testament to our dedication to building a robust business development framework that will drive long-term success."

About the QSE Technology

The QSE Technology product suite offers API-based quantum-resilient entropy as a service, along with encrypted cloud, on-premise, and decentralized storage solutions. This technology ensures comprehensive protection against both current cyber threats and future quantum-computing decryption attacks. With its ease of integration, cost efficiency, and scalability, the QSE Technology product suite uniquely positions Scope AI to protect digital assets across a wide range of industries, ensuring robust security and peace of mind for its clients.

About Scope AI Corp.:

Scope AI Corp. is a leading technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. With a focus on visual recognition and neural network technology, Scope is committed to empowering businesses and industries with innovative solutions that drive growth and innovation.

For more information please visit Scope AI Corp., [email protected], or follow along on social media.

LinkedIn: scope-ai-corp

Facebook: Scope AI Corp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScopeAICorp

Contact Information

James Young, Chief Executive Officer

(604) 416-1720

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the risk factors set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414853/4733184/Scope_AI_Corp_logo.jpg

SOURCE Scope AI Corp.