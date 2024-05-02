SCOPE AI PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on new developments of Scope's artificial intelligence driven recognition technology called GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) system. With the latest advancements to Scope's proprietary technology, Scope's focus has broadened in addition to past announced realized technology applications to developing a one-stop web solution for developers and individuals, as well as businesses, large and small, to create, build, and use their own image detection, behavior analysis and neural network systems for their customer business case.

Highlights of New Developments

Broad based one tool solution for businesses to develop their own artificial intelligence object detection and visual information system.

Application will focus on allowing companies to test how visual variations in creatives and user flows affect performance

GEM will allow companies in any industry to harness the power of neural networks for their own unique use cases

Beta version of new GEM system expected to launch in late May 2024 .

Over the last few months, Scope's management and technology team have devoted a significant amount of time diversifying the GEM system. The new one-tool-solution for businesses to develop their own object detection and visual information system will be offered through a proprietary platform launch by Scope in the second quarter of 2024. In particular, users will be offered the ability to easily render their own neural networks, annotate datasets and verify the inference improvements through various state of the art analytics tools.

The new GEM Platform comes as a SaaS web-application with advanced user management for administrators or supervisors (CRM), enhanced login and account security, as well as full data encryption built natively into the platform. Scope's initial target market is the advertising, gaming and health care industries. Businesses of any size can easily onboard and start using the intuitive web-interface to build custom solutions for their respective businesses. An advanced Application Programming Interface (API) will also be made available later this year.

The beta version will allow Scope to determine optimal economics for the product offering as well as an initial industry focus. Currently, Scope is contemplating a recurring revenue subscription fee structure and a pay-as-you-play model on the platform in order to best meet the needs of the client in a flexible way. A final decision on a revenue model will be determined after beta testing.

About Us:

Scope AI Corp is an artificial intelligence-based technology company focusing on its recognition system called GEM - General Enterprise Machine Learning. The company, located in Vancouver, British Columbia is consistently developing the AI-driven software and intellectual property for use in analyzing which the company intends to use for any "visual" application. The vision of the Company is to expand the capabilities of its GEM Platform and provide a one-tool solution in any visual information systems.

