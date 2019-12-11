Scope AR Acquires Augmented Reality Toolset Company WakingApp

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AR , the pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality (AR) solutions, today announced its acquisition of WakingApp, an AR technology company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. With this acquisition, six of the founding members of the WakingApp team will remain with the company and bring additional resources and expertise for developing the next generation of Scope AR's augmented reality knowledge platform, WorkLink .

"We're extremely pleased with the growth we've seen to date of enterprises adopting AR," said Scott Montgomerie, CEO and co-founder of Scope AR. "With that growth comes more knowledge of what our customers need to successfully build AR into their business. The WakingApp team brings a great mix of AR development experience and creative thinking to Scope AR as we continue to evolve our WorkLink platform to meet our customers' current and future needs."

WakingApp has a proprietary AR platform with technologies to help enterprises across industries easily create cutting-edge AR experiences. The acquisition of WakingApp by Scope AR expands the company's resources to more rapidly deliver new functionality to its WorkLink solution and push the boundaries of what's possible in enterprise AR as the market continues to mature. WorkLink is the industry's only industrial AR knowledge platform to provide real-time remote assistance and access to pre-built AR work instructions simultaneously in one application to allow workers to easily access the knowledge they need.

"We are thrilled to join the Scope AR team and become an integral part in the delivery of first-class AR solutions to enterprise organizations," said Matan Libis, CEO of WakingApp.

About Scope AR

Scope AR is the pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality solutions, delivering the industry's leading AR knowledge platform for getting workers the knowledge they need, when they need it. The company is revolutionizing the way enterprises work and collaborate through its industrial AR platform - WorkLink - which provides real-time work instructions and live, remote assistance in a single, integrated platform. The company's device-agnostic technology supports smartphones, tablets and wearables, making it easy for leading organizations like Unilever, Toyota, Lockheed Martin, Becton Dickinson, P&G, Siemens and others to quickly scale their use of AR to any worker. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco with offices in Edmonton, Canada.

