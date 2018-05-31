Scope AR Brings the Next-Generation of Augmented Reality to the Enterprise with New AR Platform that Delivers Both Real-time Remote Assistance and AR Smart Instructions

"The ability for workers to connect in real-time with an expert to get the remote assistance they might need while also having access to rich, animated step-by-step AR instructions in one, unified interface truly has the potential to transform the way people work, while also saving companies valuable time, resources and significant costs," said Scott Montgomerie, CEO and co-founder of Scope AR. "We are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AR with products already in use by Fortune 500 companies. With our newly integrated platform, we are thrilled to address a common request we receive and offer our customers an even better AR experience."

Users will now have immediate access to the best practices and expert knowledge they need to complete complex tasks in the field, shop floor or office. A demo video showcasing the power of the unified solution is available here.

Use case examples include:

Supporting a Remote Workforce in the Field: A field technician in a utility company encounters a new type of equipment she has not previously been exposed to. The new platform allows the technician to not only connect with an expert back at HQ in real-time to get the live video support she needs, but the expert will now have the ability to "drop-in" pre-built AR instructions to the call showing full safety cautions, tool requirements and checklists. The expert will be able to see the technician's view (including the augmentation) to intuitively guide her through the process.

One company that sees the potential value in AR for its business is TELUS, Canada's fastest growing national telecommunications company.

"TELUS recognizes the importance of enabling our workforce with innovative technology that can improve how we operate," said Ibrahim Gedeon, CTO at TELUS. "We see tremendous potential in the use of augmented reality, such as Scope AR's solutions, to ensure that best practices are always available across an entire workforce – anytime, anywhere – leading to increased quality, efficiency and customer satisfaction."

Scope AR will be demonstrating the new product during AWE 2018 at booth #718 in the Enterprise Pavilion. The merged product will be available across all major platforms including iOS, Android and Windows, as well as Microsoft's HoloLens in the coming weeks so organizations can use their device of choice.

About Scope AR

Scope AR is the pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality solutions, delivering AR tools for getting workers the knowledge they need, when they need it. The company is revolutionizing the way enterprises work and collaborate by offering AR tools that provide more effective and efficient knowledge sharing to conduct complex remote tasks, employee training, product and equipment assembly, maintenance and repair, field and customer support, and more. The company's device agnostic technology supports smartphones, tablets and wearables, making it easy for leading organizations such as Boeing, Toyota, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Assa Abloy, GE and others to quickly scale their use of AR to any remote worker. The company was founded in 2011 and has raised a total of $5.7 million in seed funding. It is based in San Francisco with offices in Edmonton, Canada.

