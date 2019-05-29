Scope AR Upgrades WorkLink to Give Enterprise Workers New Insights into Processes and Training

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AR , the pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality (AR) solutions, today launched at Augmented World Expo 2019 (AWE) an upgraded version of its highly-touted WorkLink platform. With the addition of session recording, WorkLink becomes the industry's only AR knowledge platform to offer real-time remote support, access to AR work instructions and the ability to record sessions simultaneously in one application. With this, workers can now easily capture, retain and share knowledge like never before. Scope AR also announced new enterprise customer, medical device manufacturer Becton Dickinson, as well as expanded use of its integrated AR platform with Lockheed Martin.

"This is an exciting time for the AR industry. Adoption is growing and expectations among users are shifting towards more comprehensive, enterprise-ready solutions," explained Scott Montgomerie, CEO of Scope AR. "With the latest WorkLink platform, we've added even more ways for workers to collaborate and quickly get the knowledge they need to successfully do their jobs. With the addition of session recording, businesses can now better capture and retain knowledge for future use and training purposes, while taking compliance, quality assurance and accuracy to the next level."

The updated WorkLink platform can be customized with varying sets of functionality depending on customers' needs. It can also be deployed across all major platforms and select industry wearables so organizations can use their device of choice. The platform is built to help make anyone an instant expert with seamless access to a variety of features including:

Session Recording to capture important knowledge delivered during live support video calls for retention, future sharing and new insight into additional training needs and how processes can be improved. Either the technician or remote expert can record a live session so real-time knowledge becomes a reusable asset that can be accessed by others in the future.

(formerly known as standalone product, Remote AR) for real-time expert remote assistance WorkLink Create for quick and easy AR content creation for step-by-step work instructions

Beyond its latest product innovations, Scope AR has also experienced continued customer acquisition and growth on the heels of its $9.7 million Series A funding round in March 2019. Becton Dickinson , an American medical technology company that manufactures and sells medical devices, instrument systems and reagants, is the newest addition to the company's already impressive client roster. Becton Dickinson will use WorkLink at the company's Automation Center for Enablement to deliver AR instructions across the organization.

Additionally, Lockheed Martin is now expanding its use of Scope AR's technology after its highly successful implementation of WorkLink to improve workforce training and spacecraft manufacturing procedures. They are now deploying Scope AR into all four of their business units across a broad variety of use cases.

Lockheed Martin's Emerging Technologies Lead Shelley Peterson added, "Creating AR work instructions with WorkLink has enabled our Space team to reach unprecedented levels of efficiency and accuracy, as well as reduced manufacturing training and activity ramp-up time by 85%. Scope AR's platform has proven to be so valuable that we have expanded our AR adoption into even more manufacturing applications within the Space division, as well as leveraging the technology in other areas of the business."

The next-generation of the company's WorkLink platform is available immediately, and attendees of AWE 2019 can see a demonstration of the new platform at Scope AR's booth #213. For more information on the upgraded WorkLink application visit: https://www.scopear.com/solutions/worklink-platform/

About Scope AR

Scope AR is the pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality solutions, delivering the industry's only cross-platform AR tools for getting workers the knowledge they need, when they need it. The company is revolutionizing the way enterprises work and collaborate by offering an integrated AR platform that provides more effective and efficient knowledge-sharing to conduct complex remote tasks, employee training, product and equipment assembly, maintenance and repair, field and customer support, and more. The company's device-agnostic technology supports smartphones, tablets and wearables, making it easy for leading organizations like Boeing, Toyota, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Assa Abloy, GE and others to quickly scale their use of AR to any remote worker. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco with offices in Edmonton, Canada.

