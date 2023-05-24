SCOPE CARBON PROVIDES UPDATE ON AI DEVELOPMENT AND ISSUANCE OF MILESTONE SHARES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Carbon Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) ("Scope" or the "Company") a carbon mapping technology provider utilizing image recognition technology, is pleased to announce that its artificial intelligence has achieved a significant milestone and is now able to process 4K video stream imagery.

"We're incredibly pleased with our progress to date on the development of the Company's proprietary technology. The raw data is now able to be processed by our neural network without preliminary processing. Our achievement has been possible by breaking the typical slow-process into smaller segments and then distributing the workload among multiple machines. This has placed us in a leadership position in delivering fast-processing of raw video and image data." said Sean Prescott, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

Whilst image recognition technology has seen a revolution of advancements in recent years, those models have worked with relatively low resolution images and often still frames. Scope's artificial intelligence processes real-time 4K video streams into individual frames, which is then digested through the technology's various neural networks. The ability to process video streams into frames was a key requirement for training and inference of the neural network stack that Scope has developed and is continuing to improve.

"This advancement will be beneficial for platform-wide integration as we incorporate various data from other sources, which will ultimately enhance the speed and efficiency at which our technology learns" Prescott further adds.

Scope's intention is to advance its technology to the next level with object recognition at its proprietary core-technology stack and its currently working with artificial intelligence specialists, through its product development agreement with Marsman Limited, in this respect. The Company is also working to augment generated data even further by leveraging additional AI-based sources, such as ChatGPT to generate comprehensive reporting to further provide deep insights into the generative datapoints collected throughout the read-parse-deliver process.

The Company further announces that, pursuant to its technology acquisition agreement dated February 15, 2022 (the "Agreement") with the Prescott Family Foundation, (the "Foundation") an entity directed by the Company's Non-Executive Chairman Sean Prescott, it has made the first of four anniversary issuances.

In light of the advancements to the Company's technology, Scope has elected to exercise its option to issue 250,000 common shares of the Company to the Foundation, as consideration for the rights granted under the Agreement and in full satisfaction of the first anniversary payment. The common shares issued will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Scope Carbon Corp.

Scope is a carbon mapping technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of the Scope Analysis Platform through its research and development program, to expand the capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

