‘SCOPE Langsuan’ unveils one of the world’s finest clubhouses inside a condominium project

Mr. Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, Chief Executive Officer, SCOPE Co., Ltd., the developer of SCOPE Langsuan, said, "The Langsuan Clubhouse offers residents of SCOPE Langsuan the most extensive and luxurious common area facilities that rival the best in any condominium, anywhere in the world. It is a hugely valuable facility , covering over 2,500 square metres, and in which we have invested around US$ 42 million ( Bht 1 . 25 b illion ) , including the value of the space."

He said, "This unique facility is a place for relaxation, entertainment, physical activity, and culinary pleasure. It elevates the standard of common facilities of a residential development to an unprecedented level and reinforces SCOPE Langsuan's position as one of most special, international premium standard residences in Bangkok."

'The Langsuan Clubhouse' was designed by Mr. Thomas Juul-Hansen, the designer of the interiors for New York City's ONE57 condominium building, which is the city's most expensive residence and is often called the 'Billionaire Building', as well as the designer of SCOPE Langsuan.

'The Langsuan Clubhouse' offers a range of facilities to suit a new generation of homeowners seeking an international-standard premium lifestyle. They include:

health, wellness, and relaxation facilities such as Italian marble hot- and cold-water springs, rain rooms, Swedish style sauna and steam rooms, luxurious fully-equipped private massage rooms, and the most advanced 30-metre by 7-metre ozone swimming pool with temperature control;

a full range of entertainment facilities, including a 25-seat private theatre with one of the most advanced, state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, worth almost US$ 350,000 (over Bht 10 million);

(over Bht 10 million); a fitness centre that has professional grade equipment from TechnoGym, a weight training bar rack and a yoga studio that is designed to be adaptable for multiple, different physical training purposes;

a barbecue terrace with premium equipment, as well as a private kitchen and dining area with a full range of specialised equipment where residents can indulge their friends and family with their own cooking skills, or bring in a world-class chef to prepare a meal for their most special guests;

a breath-taking, rooftop viewing terrace called the Langsuan Sky Lounge, as well as a Club Lounge, which has a fully-equipped conference room for business meetings; and

a Fitting and Grooming Atelier, a Kids' Recreation Club and a Private Storage facility for residents to keep large or infrequently used items that can often clutter residences.

Mr. Chaipromprasith said, "SCOPE Langsuan has a wide range of services available to every resident to ensure maximum convenience and to make the building truly stand out in terms of luxury and excellence. A Valet & Porter Service allows residents to simply park their cars at the building's front entrance and walk straight home while their belongings are carried for them and their cars parked. There is a Concierge Service to assist residents with their diverse needs; Temperature-Controlled Storage for belongings, cold storage, and even heated storage for hot food. There is a Housekeeping Service available to residents, three times a week, as well as a Gym & Pool Manager who ensures safety at all times when the facilities are being used.

SCOPE Langsuan is being built with an investment of around US$ 300 million (approximately Bht 9 billion) and is located on Langsuan Road. It stands on land that holds the record for the highest per-square-metre transaction value in 2018 and is reputed as one of the best city-centre locations.

Southeast Asia's greatest lifestyle and shopping destinations and Bangkok's most prestigious retail avenue - Ploenchit Road - are within a few minutes' walking distance. Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Gaysorn Village, CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery are all accessible from SCOPE Langsuan via covered walkways for almost the entire distance. The BTS Skytrain mass transit system is only a two-minute, 140-metre walk away. And Bangkok's greatest central park - Lumpini Park - is at the end of Langsuan Road.

There are 158 residences and one commercial unit in a 34-storey tower.

Residences range in value from around US$ 1.26 million (Bht 38 million) to US$ 8.3 million (Bht 250 million). One-bedroom residences are at around 83 square metres, 2-bedroom residences at between 153 to 162 square metres, and penthouses from 419 to 443 square metres.

All residences offer floor-to-ceiling glass windows, have a ceiling height of 3.5 metres (penthouses at 4 metres), and private lobby lifts.

SCOPE Langsuan is scheduled for completion in early 2023.

SCOPE Langsuan is exceptional for its clean and open simplicity, functionality, the searingly close attention being paid to details by the developer, designers, and contractors to ensure residences are not only in the best, refined taste, but also built to design and construction quality standards that match the best residences in New York or London.

For more information, visit www.scopecollection.com

