SCOPE Recruiting Features Specialized Supply Chain Recruiting Services on Thomasnet.com

SCOPE Recruiting, a leading national supply chain and operations recruiting firm with years of experience in the supply chain and recruiting industry will bring their know-how and market insight to assist the professionals and hiring managers that use Thomasnet.com as an everyday habit.

Friddy Hoegener, SCOPE Recruiting's Co-Founder added, "We are excited to offer our services on the Thomasnet.com platform and become part of Thomas' 120 year history that firmly stands for industry. We are taking steps and making strides to become the go-to resource in regard to recruiting services for the Supply Chain and Operations industries."

Thomas' solutions inform, support, and empower industry. Over a half-million suppliers rely on Thomas to help them grow their businesses, while a million-plus buyers, engineers, and other procurement decision makers turn to them each month for tools and information that help them find exactly the supplier they need. SCOPE Recruiting shares this mindset and would like to help reach out to companies who have specific supply-chain hiring needs.

The recruiting approach at SCOPE Recruiting is unique. The team is comprised of former supply chain and operations professionals who know the ins and outs of the industry. "We believe that employee engagement and retention start with the hiring process. As such we see ourselves as an extension to our clients and partners and have developed strategies to provide a holistic recruiting process that is custom tailored to their individual and organizational needs," Hoegener continued.

Additional information about the recruitment service provided by SCOPE Recruiting can be found by visiting the company's website, at www.scoperecruiting.com.

ABOUT SCOPE RECRUITING

Our recruiters are more than headhunters. We are former Supply Chain and Operations professionals who have combined their industry knowledge and networks for one unified purpose: to recruit top talent that delivers results for our clients. Our deep understanding of the industry allows us to quickly identify and present top candidates with the qualities essential to your organization's success.

