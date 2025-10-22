Scope Technologies Achieves CyberSecure Canada Level 1 Certification, Strengthening Its Foundation for Quantum-Resilient Security and Compliance

Certification underscores Scope's commitment to verified cybersecurity controls, recognized nationally and trusted globally

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully achieved Level 1 certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, administered by Cyber Security Canada and recognized by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

This certification validates Scope's implementation of essential cybersecurity controls across its systems, people, and processes — reinforcing its commitment to maintaining rigorous protection standards while advancing quantum-resilient technologies for clients worldwide.

Highlights of Certification & Significance

CyberSecure Canada is the national cybersecurity certification program designed to help organizations implement and verify strong baseline security measures. The program is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and delivered through certified auditing bodies such as Cyber Security Canada .

designed to help organizations implement and verify strong baseline security measures. The program is accredited by the and delivered through certified auditing bodies such as . Achieving Level 1 certification confirms that Scope has successfully implemented and verified foundational cybersecurity controls, including risk management, data protection, access control, employee training, and incident response readiness.

confirms that Scope has successfully implemented and verified foundational cybersecurity controls, including risk management, data protection, access control, employee training, and incident response readiness. As one of the first quantum-security-focused firms to receive this certification, Scope Technologies demonstrates that its internal operations meet nationally recognized cybersecurity baselines — providing added assurance to clients, partners, and regulators that data is managed securely and responsibly.

Quote from CEO

"This certification represents another key milestone in executing both our short-term and long-term strategy," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "By achieving CyberSecure Canada Level 1, we're validating the strength of our internal processes and controls — laying the groundwork for higher-level certifications as we continue toward full post-quantum readiness. It's an important foundational step in establishing Scope as a trusted leader in PQS (Post-Quantum Security) and building the confidence our clients and partners expect."

Strategic Implications & Forward Path

With this certification in place, Scope Technologies strengthens its position to work with partners and clients who require verified cybersecurity compliance as part of procurement or vendor qualification processes.

The Level 1 milestone provides a verified foundation for participation in regulated sectors, including finance, healthcare, legal, and critical infrastructure — and positions Scope to pursue additional certifications and higher assurance levels, such as CyberSecure Canada Level 2, that are prerequisites for certain government and defence-related engagements.

provides a verified foundation for participation in regulated sectors, including finance, healthcare, legal, and critical infrastructure — and positions Scope to pursue additional certifications and higher assurance levels, such as CyberSecure Canada Level 2, that are prerequisites for certain government and defence-related engagements. As an active member of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) , Scope Technologies is building on this achievement to align with the standards necessary for collaboration across the national security and defence ecosystems.

, Scope Technologies is building on this achievement to align with the standards necessary for collaboration across the national security and defence ecosystems. Beyond compliance, this certification reinforces Scope's broader mission: to set new standards of trust and resilience in cybersecurity by integrating quantum-resistant encryption, immutable storage, and verified operational controls. Scope's technologies form the foundational "pick-and-shovel" layer for the quantum era — delivering infrastructure that enables organizations to secure their data both now and into the future.

Looking ahead, Scope Technologies will continue progressing toward Level 2 certification while leveraging its current accreditation and CADSI membership to strengthen partnerships, expand integration opportunities within regulated sectors, and advance its mission to deliver quantum-resilient security infrastructure to organizations worldwide.

About CyberSecure Canada

CyberSecure Canada is the Government of Canada's national cybersecurity certification program, designed to help small and medium-sized businesses implement recognized cybersecurity best practices. Accredited by the Standards Council of Canada, the program provides independent verification that certified organizations have implemented essential cybersecurity controls to protect their data, systems, and customers.

For more information, visit www.cybersecuritycanada.com or www.scc-ccn.ca .

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit www.qse.group or contact [email protected]

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

Contact Information:

Ted Carefoot

CEO, Scope Technologies Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.scopetechnologies.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

