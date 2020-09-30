Scope Technologies Joins Forces With GiddyUp Workflow Management to Streamline Business Operations

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies, a Denver-based construction software company, is excited to announce its partnership with GiddyUp Roofing Suite of Software, a user-friendly program that manages canvassing, sales, jobs, production, and communication with homeowners through a customer-branded portal.

Scope Technologies, Inc.

The integration with GiddyUp Roofing provides an exciting opportunity for Scope Technologies to partner with a leading provider of management software in the roofing industry. "Our new Open API channel program will strengthen Scope Technologies' position as an industry leader in the aerial measurement report business," said Jerod Raicsh, Chief Executive Officer, Scope Technologies. "We believe this will give us a competitive advantage and allow us to continue to help contractors save time and money by leveraging our services." As the roofing industry adjusts to changing requirements, this partnership enhances the contractors' ability to increase accuracy and produce more bids in the same workflow process. That's because GiddyUp Roofing contractors will now be able to order scopes from their app and move the takeoff data directly into the estimator. The system integration eliminates the need for multiple applications and allows contractors to order RoofScope directly from GiddyUp Roofing. The return report and measurements are pulled promptly into the assigned GiddyUp Roofing project, which moves the job along seamlessly.

"This integration with GiddyUp Roofing is a great opportunity for Scope Technologies to partner with an industry-leading, all-inclusive CRM," Raisch continued. This new venture will allow both Scope Technologies and GiddyUp Roofing to reach more customers and contractors all while enhancing their ability to save time and increase accuracy and productivity. GiddyUp has a diverse and strong client base that Scope Technologies is proud to serve with its family of aerial measurement reports and software.

Jeff Wisniewski, Chief Executive Officer of GiddyUp Roofing commented "We were pleased with how well both companies worked together to take this from the customer request phase to pilot and now full production release in such a short period of time. It's great to see what can be accomplished when everybody is aligned."

About Scope Technologies: Scope Technologies has provided outstanding aerial measurement reports since 2014. Founded by a construction industry veteran, Scope Technologies has been a leading provider of takeoff reports to aid contractors in landing more jobs and increasing annual revenues.

About GiddyUp Roofing: GiddyUp Roofing, a cloud-based Workflow Management platform, helps contractors manage their businesses with a simple and easy to use program. Through a customizable portal, contractors can manage canvassing, sales, jobs, production, and communication with clients.

