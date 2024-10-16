Scope Technologies Joins Verisk's Xactimate Partner Ecosystem

Xactimate integration of its RoofScope aerial measurement reports streamlines claims processing for insurers and contractors

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies , a leading provider of exterior building measurements, and Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, recently announced the integration of its RoofScope reports with Verisk's Xactimate system.

Property and casualty insurers, adjusters and contractors can now access RoofScope reports directly within Xactimate and XactAnalysis. RoofScope-generated sketches and detailed roofing measurements are sent directly into Xactimate so estimates can be written. This integration reduces processing time and facilitates remote claim services, supporting a smoother claims experience for insureds. The company is sponsoring a limited pilot program for users to experience the accuracy and speed of the RoofScope-Xactimate integration.

"For more than a decade, we've developed our measurement software and services to support the construction and insurance industries," said Jerod Raisch, CEO and Founder of Scope Technologies. "Our Xactimate integration enhances the workflow and accuracy for insurers, adjusters, and contractors, offering reliable throughput during peak events or when other providers lack the necessary imagery. Ordering RoofScope within Xactimate is user-friendly, efficient and effective."

Xactware, Verisk property estimation software and claims tools help property restoration and insurance industry professionals strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, and reduce inconsistencies. Verisk's cloud-based solutions are connected to a comprehensive ecosystem that includes an assignment network, analytical reports, cost research, project management and third-party integrations. Thanks to a longstanding commitment to invest in research and development and a growing number of integrations with leading technology providers, Verisk's property estimating solutions are used by many of the top property insurance companies and repair contractors in the United States and Canada.

"We are excited to expand Xactimate's capabilities to help insurers service their customers with even greater efficiency," said Jason Love, Vice President, Verisk Property Estimating Solutions Ecosystem. "Time is of the essence when a homeowner is working to recover from a loss. This new integration of RoofScope and Xactimate is the latest example of how we're bringing new tools to bear to resolve claims efficiently."

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies is a leading software-as-a-service provider of exterior building measurement reports and construction estimating software. The company's large datasets allow for rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, allowing it to develop new, disruptive products for restoration and specialty contractors, exterior building material distributors, and property casualty insurers. Available measurement reports include RoofScope, GutterScope, PaintScope, SidingScope, InsulationScope, ConcreteScope, BlueprintScope for new construction, and ProData Property Reports. Learn more at https://scopeit.com or https://roofscope.com.

Contact:

Melissa Reffel

Director of Marketing

Scope Technologies

1-877-697-2673

[email protected]

SOURCE Scope Technologies, Inc