Scope Technologies Launches Scope 2.0

Updated SaaS model empowers contractors with industry-leading roofing estimation software, roof measurement reports, and property insights

DENVER, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies today announced the launch of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, Scope 2.0. Designed for roofing and siding contractors, Scope 2.0 sets a new standard for data-driven business transformation in the construction industry.

CEO and Founder of Scope Technologies Jerod Raisch said: "We are thrilled to unveil Scope 2.0, representing a significant evolution of our flagship RoofScope platform. More than an update, Scope 2.0 required a complete overhaul of our front- and back-end architecture and transition from legacy infrastructure to a modern user interface. The launch of Scope 2.0 underscores our commitment to bringing next-generation technologies to the construction industry, helping even more roofing companies to build smarter and increase profitability in a highly competitive market."

Scope 2.0 offers customers no-fee subscriptions that go directly toward the cost of reports. Advantage, the company's most popular option, provides customers the greatest value with significant report discounts, expedited processing options, and more. This plan includes a ProData Sheet with unparalleled property insights, historical storm information, building permit history, equity analysis, and neighborhood marketing data in every report. Also included is unlimited access to ProDocs software, Scope Technologies' proprietary estimation software system for customizable proposal creation, material takeoff and ordering, and client invoicing.

Hand-drafted by Certified CAD Specialists & Quality Assurance team members with the highest quality imagery and coverage in the industry, every aerial roof measurement is 99% accuracy guaranteed. Additional benefits for all customers include a dedicated account manager, waste-factor calculations, and always-on customer service support. on every aerial roof measurement report.

For more information about Scope 2.0 and the path to Better Data Bigger Profits™, explore Scope Technologies' innovative solutions , visit RoofScope.com or contact 1-877-697-2673.

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies is a leading software-as-a-service provider of exterior building reports and construction estimation software. The company's large datasets allow for rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, giving it the ability to develop new, disruptive products for restoration contractors, exterior building material distributors, and property casualty insurers. Available reports include RoofScope, GutterScope, PaintScope, SidingScope, InsulationScope, ConcreteScope, and BlueprintScope. Learn more at roofscope.com .

