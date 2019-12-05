Scope Technologies Releases First-of-Its-Kind Chrome Extension in RoofScope Easy Order

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Tech has launched a new Chrome extension called RoofScope Easy Order aimed at helping contractors place takeoff report orders quickly and easily.

The Chrome extension makes it super easy to order a report as it eliminates the need to visit www.RoofScope.com. Instead, a contractor now can order their aerial measurement or takeoff report from any website or web-based CRM.

This change will help contractors increase efficiencies when ordering an aerial measurement report. In the past, it was necessary to visit www.roofscope.com to obtain each report: This is no longer necessary because the new Chrome plugin ensures that the Scope icon now appears directly in a user's browser. By simply highlighting an address on any website or CRM and clicking the Scope icon in their browser, the address appears instantly in the Easy Order pop-up window.

Contractors then place their order inside the Easy Order pop-up window and can order any property type, size or Scope report needed without leaving the page they are already on.

This process will streamline systems, allow for easy status checks, and even compare prices on the fly. Contractors will now gain access to all RoofScope reports inside the extension and find it easier to onboard their new employees into the process. The "Recent Orders" tab helps users quickly track their last 20 orders and provides a link to the report.

"We're excited by this new feature and how it will help contractors save time and track orders more easily," said Jerod Raisch, company founder and CEO. "It also allows users to compare prices if they happen to be on a site run by one of our competitors. We think this is a game-changer for contractors."

The Easy Order feature just made it easier for contractors like Black Bear Roofing's Andrew to get what they need more quickly. Andrew said, "I like how all the data is broken out. RoofScope reports are easy to read, easier than other companies' reports. We get more money out of our estimates because measurements are defined, and insurance adjusters like working with us when we have these reports!"

Scope Technologies provides contractors, insurance adjusters, engineers, and architects the measurement reports they need to perform their work effectively. These reports are accurate because they use the latest aerial imagery. Available reports also include GutterScope, PaintScope, SidingScope, InsulationScope, ConcreteScope, and BlueprintScope.

