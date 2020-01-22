Scope Technologies to Unleash Innovation by Launching New Open API Developer Portal

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial Measurement report ordering, delivery, and the property measurement metadata will be released via Open API to strategic software companies, insurance carriers, construction material manufacturers, and construction industry distributors to Create New, Innovative Partnerships and Products.

Scope Technologies announced that first-quarter 2020 it will release Open Application Programming Interfaces (Open APIs) for third party and independent software developers in the United States. By opening up Scope's API, developers and industry-leading SaaS companies will be able to create a better user experience for their customers.

The new Open API program is the first initiative for Scope Technologies to start integrating with industry leaders while developing a new channel strategy. A developer portal has been launched to enable developers to easily sign up for access to the Open API that Scope Technologies makes available.

Through the portal, Scope Technologies will provide developers with technical documentation, software development kits, sample source code, and reference guides.

"We are excited about integrating with industry-leading software companies, manufacturers, and distributors to continue to enhance our customer's experience," said Jerod Raisch, Chief Executive Officer, Scope Technologies. "We feel this will accelerate innovation within our industry and open the doors to many innovative opportunities."

In addition to launching its open API, Scope Technologies has hired a new Channel Development Manager and a channel integration team to support a successful launch. The Open APIs will further enhance the development of new applications and systems beyond those of our current offerings, including CRMs, ERPs, e-commerce web sites, industry mobile apps, and potential resellers.

"Our new Open API program will strengthen Scope Technologies' position as an industry leader in the aerial measurement report business, giving us a competitive advantage allowing us to continue to help contractors save time and money by leveraging our services," said Raisch.

Interested companies should contact Scope Technologies at api@myscopetech.com in order to learn more about how to participate in the program.

Scope Technologies provides contractors, insurance carriers, engineers, and architects the measurement reports they need to perform their work effectively. These reports are accurate because they use the latest aerial imagery. Available reports include RoofScope, GutterScope, PaintScope, SidingScope, InsulationScope, ConcreteScope, and BlueprintScope.

