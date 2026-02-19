Scopely to acquire majority stake in breakout mobile game "Pixel Flow!" and the development team behind it

Founded by Kübra Gündoğan (CEO) and Emre Çelik (CTO), the Turkish game studio behind "Pixel Flow!" was formed just last year, and soon after, launched a game that has attracted a highly engaged audience—becoming the only casual game released in the last 12 months to break into the monthly top-20 grossing charts in the U.S. "Pixel Flow!" is a hybrid casual experience with both in-app and ad-based elements and a new gameplay mechanic, underscoring the team's commitment to innovation. The game is intuitive and accessible, yet reveals layers of depth driven by timing, anticipation, and strategic planning.

The "Pixel Flow!" team now consists of approximately 20 talented gamemakers who have built an experience with clear momentum as seen by its millions of daily active users and continued growth. The founding game team also has a proven track record of building and operating beloved games.

"'Pixel Flow!' is only a few months into its journey, yet it's already reached millions of players and climbed the top-grossing charts at remarkable speed. The combination of creativity, willingness to iterate, and immediate traction in the mobile game space is extremely rare and impressive, and we believe this team has a bright future ahead," said Tim O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer and Board Member at Scopely. "We are constantly exploring opportunities that could bring more world-class teams and game franchises into our operating system, and this investment signals our ongoing commitment to being a leading partner in the space. We look forward to welcoming the 'Pixel Flow!' team into the Scopely ecosystem and supporting their exciting roadmap ahead."

"Our focus as a team has always been on developing games that deliver innovative and distinctive experiences, and as a result of this mindset—'Pixel Flow!' was born," said Kübra Gündoğan, co-founder and CEO of the studio behind the game. "To us, the game represents an entirely new form of entertainment for players, and the positive reception has been extremely rewarding. In our conversations with Scopely, their confidence in our hybrid-casual game-making was incredibly affirming. Scopely shares our passion for games and brings deep experience in developing and scaling products, all while caring about players. Their unique ecosystem will allow us to maintain our creative autonomy while also learning from each other and continuing to build games that can become a meaningful part of players' lives for the long term. We are proud to be one of few gaming companies in Turkey to achieve such an impressive outcome with this deal—a milestone that reflects not only our team's dedication, but also the strength and global potential of the Turkish gaming ecosystem. We're excited about what we can accomplish with Scopely; this partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for everything we aspire to create."

Kübra and Emre will continue to lead the studio from Istanbul as the team builds on its existing vision and momentum.

As one of Turkey's fastest-growing development studios, the "Pixel Flow!" team is poised to further accelerate its impact across the mobile gaming ecosystem alongside Scopely. The partnership also expands Scopely's development capacity in Turkey—one of the most vibrant games hubs in the EMEA region, known for world-class game talent, making it a strong cultural and strategic partner for Scopely.

The "Pixel Flow!" team closed a seed financing round last year that included investors such as Arcadia Gaming Partners and e2vc.

Arcadia Gaming Partners Managing Director Akin Babayigit, shared: "The rapid rise of 'Pixel Flow!' stands out as one of the most compelling success stories to emerge from the Turkish games industry in recent years. The team created a new casual mechanic in a category that often advances through iteration rather than innovation, and it's incredibly exciting to see how players have embraced the experience. Scopely's partnership is a powerful signal of their exceptional talent and potential. Scopely has a proven ability to grow games into enduring global franchises, and this investment provides a great platform for the team to continue to build and grow while preserving the creativity that made the game stand out from the start. It's been a privilege to have a front row seat to Kübra and Emre's rapid growth and see their team become the latest Turkish startup to reach unicorn-level status. We're extremely confident about their future growth potential as part of the Scopely ecosystem."

This partnership comes on the heels of Scopely's continued momentum as the #1 mobile video game company in the U.S. and #2 globally; its acquisition of the Niantic games business—bringing in beloved titles "Pokémon GO," "Monster Hunter Now," and "Pikmin Bloom" into its portfolio; the record-breaking success of "MONOPOLY GO!," most recently surpassing $6 billion faster than any other mobile game in history; new partnerships with beloved IP from Star Wars to Jurassic Park, McDonald's and beyond; and multiple accolades such as being named for the second year in row to TIME magazine's "100 Most Influential Companies in the World" list in 2025.

