Scoperta! Acts on its Commitment to Modernize the Marketing of Small U.S. Wineries

With the support of creative capital and technology investments from marketing agencies, Scoperta! launches its first integrated digital and PR marketing campaign

CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoperta! a digital wine marketplace, is introducing its first consumer marketing and PR campaign. The brand is connecting curious wine drinkers with curated small wineries across the country. Scoperta! launches at a time when the 2022 State of the Wine Industry report highlights the need to become more relatable for next generation of wine drinkers.

The Scoperta! booth surprised and delighted passersby with free wine tastings during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 16, 2022 in Austin, TX.

Scoperta! is a marketing/technology platform specifically designed to enable a frictionless consumer experience. By focusing on the specific vertical market of small boutique wineries, the team's technology lead, BlueBolt Solutions, developed a custom marketplace tailored to address the issues of small business marketing and connecting consumers to multiple wineries simultaneously. For brand creation and activation, the team enlisted OKRP, a Chicago-based creative agency, and Prophet, a global marketing consultancy. The creative and technological investment by these partners has been instrumental in launching the brand and platform in under ten months.

"Having an investment from these leading marketing partners from their executive leadership to their business teams, is humbling. From the outset they have been involved in the analysis, planning, and development of our strategies," said Adrienne Fasano, co-founder and CEO of Scoperta!. "I'm so grateful to our strategic partners for creating a path that has made a modern approach to buying wine online a reality."

No Hoity, No Toity - Just Damn Good Wine

OKRP is credited as the strategic and creative architect behind the Scoperta! brand and the 'voice of Scoperta!.' Working with the company since its earliest days to create the complete brand story, OKRP has done everything from brand strategy, visual ID, audience strategy to creative platform development and execution. The agency's creative expressions on behalf of small wineries are threaded throughout multiple brand communications touchpoints, such as "No Hoity, No Toity. Just Damn Good Wine" and "High Taste without the High Brow," which clearly signify that Scoperta! is not your wealthy uncle's wine cellar.

A Technology Platform that Democratizes the Wine Discovery Experience

"In creating a marketplace platform, it was important that the technology was designed for simplicity for both the wineries, and for wine lovers to intuitively search for wines," said Craig Bell, co-founder and COO of Scoperta!. "We will stay true to this democratized tech approach in which discovery is aided only by search and taste team content, and not by ad dollars that would favor paying wineries."

BlueBolt is the essential technical partner that brings the technology to life, enabling Scoperta! to emerge as a leader in the wine DTC market. The platform is customized specifically for the wine consumer and industry; this enables consumers to intuitively search, filter, and select from thousands of products quickly and efficiently. Utilizing natural language search combined with hundreds of data points for each product, the selection process continues to refine and develop accuracy over time. The customized merchant interface and marketing tools enable wineries to build and manage their e-commerce experience from an easy-to-use single platform.

Scoperta! Sings the Praises of Small Wineries in its First Marketing and PR Campaign

The first consumer digital campaign for Scoperta! is targeting the nation's curious wine drinkers among millennials and GenXers with a creative, cheeky opera video. Prophet and Springbox provided digital marketing strategy, including SEO, media planning buying and management, as well as produced the breakthrough opera concept. The Scoperta! opera video debuted at this year's SXSW Festival in Austin, where Scoperta! also created an eye-catching, product-driven, whimsical, brand pop-up experience for nearly 1,000 attendees.

"SXSW is known as the crystal ball of pop culture and technology trends, so we were proud to launch Scoperta! in this environment and shine a special light on small wineries among a sea of beer, seltzer, and spirits," said Fasano. "In 2019 a SXSW panel topic called Future Wines: Millennials, Tech and Change dove into the wine industry's challenge to emotionally connect with millennials, and in fast-forwarding to 2022, Scoperta! is devoted to this call for change."

About Scoperta!

Founded in 2021 and based in Chicago, Scoperta's mission is to give a voice and platform to small US wineries while making it simple for wine lovers to discover them. Scoperta! is the first true direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine marketplace that makes the online wine shopping experience simple and fun. Scoperta is privately funded and began operations for its winery partners in March, 2022. Visit www.scopertawine.com and @Scopertawine on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

