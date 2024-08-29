Scopewell Solutions joins the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to drive digital transformation

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopewell Solutions today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to help organizations automate processes, optimize service delivery and enhance employee productivity. The partnership enables Scopewell Solutions to utilize its industry expertise and deep implementation knowledge to help customers accelerate digital transformation through the ServiceNow Platform®.

The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and help joint customers transform businesses across the enterprise.

Scopewell Solutions is expanding its Digital Transformation Solutions capabilities with the Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to implement services through the ServiceNow Platform, such as IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, Customer Service Management, Strategic Portfolio Management, and HR Service Delivery.

Customers will benefit from tailored solutions, empowering them to more effectively manage the client, vendor, and employee experience, integrate new services into existing systems, improve security and data protection controls and leverage AI capabilities.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions to our clients. The Now Platform's exceptional versatility allows it to seamlessly integrate with diverse systems, making it adaptable to virtually any industry and workflow. We are elated to join forces with ServiceNow to empower our clients to maximize business value through digital transformation," said James Leuthe, Chief Executive Officer, Scopewell Solutions.

"As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Scopewell Solutions' expertise in program management services to guide complex projects to successful completion is essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets," said Michael Khoury, senior director partner programs, ServiceNow. "We are thrilled to partner with Scopewell Solutions to deliver a seamless experience to solve some of our customers' biggest digital transformation challenges."

Consulting and Implementation partners leverage industry or domain expertise to guide customers on how to introduce and utilize ServiceNow solutions to help their businesses grow and succeed. Partners use ServiceNow resources to influence deals, track technology deployments, and drive adoption of new solutions.

About Scopewell Solutions

Scopewell Solutions is a premier IT consulting firm headquartered in Duluth, GA. We specialize in delivering innovative solutions that empower commercial and government organizations to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital world. With a deep understanding of the complex landscape of technology, we provide tailored strategies and expert guidance to help our clients achieve their business objectives. Our unwavering commitment to partnership, integrity, and excellence sets us apart as the trusted advisor for organizations seeking to optimize their operations and drive sustainable growth.

Discover how Scopewell Solutions can turn your organization's strategy into reality, visit https://www.scopewellsolutions.com/ .

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Scopewell Solutions