Scopio Labs and Siemens Healthineers Extend Alliance to Include Digital Bone Marrow Aspirate Solution

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs announced today its strategic alliance with Siemens Healthineers has expanded to include the global distribution of Scopio's Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ (FF-BMA) Application*, the world's first digital solution for bone marrow aspirate review.

Traditional bone marrow aspirate analysis requires specialized expertise to examine slides under a microscope, which is time-consuming and labor-intensive. For understaffed clinical laboratories that face diminishing expertise as experienced professionals leave the field, Scopio Labs' FF-BMA solution eliminates the need for manual microscopy and enables the experts to view results remotely through the secure hospital network, no matter where they are geographically.

"There's optimism among laboratory professionals that technology can help alleviate the bottleneck staffing shortages create," said Bob Stowers, head of Specialty Lab Solutions, Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. "A recent survey we commissioned indicated 91% of lab professionals agree that using AI tools or technology can help address unmet patient care challenges or needs, and 90% agree that adoption of AI tools or technology will be necessary for improving patient care. Scopio's innovative technology can help patients get their results faster, and also can help labs retain and hire those who are attracted to performing state-of-the-art testing."

Scopio combines Full-Field digital imaging at 100x magnification, AI-powered Decision Support and unique built-in remote review capabilities, offering laboratory scientists and hematopathologists the potential to optimize lab workflows, enhance standardization, facilitate collaboration and second opinions, bolstering diagnostic confidence.

"This is an exciting development in our alliance with Siemens Healthineers and a significant step in the global shift to laboratory digitization," said Itai Hayut, CEO and Co-Founder of Scopio Labs. "With access to the world's first fully digital BMA analysis workflow, hematologists, hematopathologists, and lab scientists can bring new efficiencies and standardization to their lab."

The alliance with Siemens Healthineers already includes the global distribution of Scopio's X100 and X100HT imaging platforms with the Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear (FF-PBS) Application. Adding this important digital innovation to the Siemens Healthineers hematology portfolio supports the needs of pathology and hematopathology laboratories and can ultimately lead to better patient outcomes and care.

Disclaimer: Availability of Scopio Labs' Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear™ Application and Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ Application may vary by region.

About Scopio Labs

Scopio Labs is the developer of full-field digital imaging for hematology diagnostics. By supporting laboratory scientists and clinicians with unprecedented scale and depth in digital cell morphology, the company's platforms enable timely detection of blood-related medical conditions, expediting patients' access to life-saving treatments.

Scopio solves cell morphology's age-old trade-off between resolution and field of view. Its high-resolution imaging and embedded AI combine for more efficient remote workflow, contributing to better diagnostics across the continuum of care. Scopio Labs' Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear Application and Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate Application are FDA-cleared and CE-marked for use with the Scopio X100 and Scopio X100HT platforms and cleared for sale in additional regions. The Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate Application is not commercially available in the US for in vitro diagnostic procedures.

www.scopiolabs.com

