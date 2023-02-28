Scopio Labs Doubles Down on Digital Cell Morphology Go-To-Market Strategy in 2023

With the recent appointment of Chief Commercial Officer Amir Farhi and global strategic partnerships, Scopio will be scaling up commercialization

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs, developer of Full-Field Digital Cell Morphology™ imaging and AI-powered analysis platforms, announced today that it will focus on the commercialization of its laboratory diagnostic solutions in 2023 to accelerate market penetration and growth.

To this end, Mr. Amir Farhi has joined as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Farhi brings over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, strategic alliances and operations, and will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the commercial strategy of the company.

Farhi joins Scopio after more than 8 years at WalkMe, where he served as the company's Chief Business Development Officer. Farhi joined WalkMe during the company's early years, and was responsible for defining, building, and driving the company's alliances & channels strategy and execution, fueling the company's rapid exponential growth and IPO.

"I'm excited to be joining Scopio at this pivotal time. After extensive research into the field, I have no doubt in my mind that this is a winning bet. Scopio's innovative approach to laboratory diagnostics has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the market," says Farhi. "In 2023, we are accelerating our commercialization strategy to increase our global impact and bring Scopio's solutions to the world. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and our partners to drive international growth and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

"We recently signed a global distribution agreement with Beckman Coulter, a global leader in clinical diagnostics. With more exciting market developments in the pipeline, we are confident that 2023 is going to be a big year for us," said Itai Hayut, Co-Founder and CEO of Scopio Labs. "Despite the global economic climate, Scopio experienced a significant increase in revenue over the past few months. With Amir joining as Chief Commercial Officer, we are laser-focused on scaling our go-to-market execution, in order to accelerate our global reach."

With the vision to completely digitize the hematology laboratory, Scopio's breakthrough Full-Field Cell Morphology™ is revolutionizing the field of hematology diagnostics, eliminating manual microscopy while providing laboratory professionals and physicians a true workflow benefit.

About Scopio

Scopio Labs is transforming cell morphology analysis, offering a suite of digital imaging and analysis platforms that support laboratory experts with early detection and diagnosis of blood-related diseases, expediting patients' access to life-saving treatments.

Solving the tradeoff between field-of-view and resolution, Scopio enables labs to assess and analyze cell morphology at unprecedented scale and depth. The company's combination of high-resolution imaging and an AI-powered decision support system makes the diagnostic process more efficient across the continuum of care.

Scopio Labs' Full Field-Peripheral Blood Smear application is FDA-cleared and CE-marked for use with the Scopio X100 and X100HT high-resolution scanners in the U.S. and Europe. Scopio's Full Field-Bone Marrow Aspirate application is CE-marked for use with the Scopio X100 and X100HT, and designated for research use only in the U.S. To learn more, visit https://scopiolabs.com/.

