Scopio Labs Named No 1. to Fast Company's 2023 Most Innovative Medical Device Companies List

Solving hematology lab inefficiencies by using breakthrough imaging and AI in novel ways, Scopio joins the ranks of OpenAI, NASA, and more

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs, developer of Full-Field Cell Morphology™ imaging and analysis platforms, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2023. The annual list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries and recognizes organizations that are transforming industries, shaping society, and moving the world forward.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Fast Company for our breakthrough Full-Field cell morphology platforms. Being included in this list is a testament to the passionate and talented team we've built," said Itai Hayut, CEO and Co-Founder of Scopio Labs. "As we bring our cutting-edge digital imaging and AI solutions to the market, we remain laser focused on our mission to raise the standard of healthcare and propel the field of hematology diagnostics forward."

Leveraging major advances in AI and patented full-field digital imaging, Scopio eliminates the need for manual microscopy while providing laboratory scientists and hematologists with true workflow efficiencies. Scopio is digitizing hematology and blood cell morphology analysis, offering a suite of digital applications that support lab professionals with fast and early detection of blood related cancers, anemia, infections, allergies, and other hematological-based diseases. With unique built-in remote functionality, high resolution images are shared in real time over a secure hospital network for collaboration, or consultation from anywhere, bringing the remote-work revolution to hematology and cell morphology.

In 2022, Scopio accomplished a string of notable achievements including a $50M Series C investment round, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of its X100HT device, with that Scopio can address the needs of any lab size. In Q3, Scopio signed a global distribution agreement with Beckman Coulter, a global leader in clinical diagnostics, a huge vote of confidence in Scopio's Full-Field digital cell morphology platforms as the new market standard, replacing the use of the manual microscope, which has been the gold standard for decades.

Scopio closed the year with the announcement of the launch and CE-Mark of its newest application, the Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ (FF-BMA) Application, the world's first digital imaging and analysis platform for bone marrow aspirates - a critical, yet notoriously challenging sample to analyze.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonalds to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Scopio Labs is transforming cell morphology analysis, offering a suite of digital imaging and analysis platforms that support laboratory experts with early detection and diagnosis of blood-related diseases, expediting patients' access to life-saving treatments.

Solving the tradeoff between field-of-view and resolution, Scopio enables labs to assess and analyze cell morphology at unprecedented scale and depth. The company's combination of high-resolution imaging and an AI-powered decision support system makes the diagnostic process more efficient across the continuum of care.

Scopio Labs' Full Field-Peripheral Blood Smear™ Application is FDA-cleared and CE-marked for use with the Scopio X100 and X100HT high-resolution scanners in the U.S. and Europe. Scopio's Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ Application is CE-marked for use with the Scopio X100 and X100HT, and intended for research use only in the U.S. To learn more, visit https://scopiolabs.com/.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLL, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at wwww.fastcompany.com

