Scopus BioPharma Announces Exchange Offer

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: "SCPS") today announced that it intends to effectuate an exchange offer (the "Exchange") pursuant to which Scopus BioPharma common stock would become exchangeable for units (the "X Units") of the company.

The Exchange is being designed to reward existing holders of common stock and to provide incentives for long-term ownership of our securities by existing and prospective new investors.

Each X Unit issuable pursuant to the Exchange would be comprised of one share of common stock, identical to the company's currently outstanding common stock, and one newly-issuable warrant (the "X Warrant"). Holders of common stock would be entitled to receive one X Unit for each share of common stock tendered.

Holders of common stock would be able to tender all, some or none of their common stock. Shares of common stock not tendered would remain outstanding and unmodified.

There would be no cash or other consideration payable to participate in the Exchange.

It is the company's intention to apply to Nasdaq for listing of both the X Units and the X Warrants.

The securities contained within each X Unit would become separable and separately tradable and transferable on January 3, 2022. The company would be permitted to allow for such separate trading at an earlier date in its sole discretion.

Each newly-issuable X Warrant would be exercisable for one share of the company's common stock at an exercise price of $9.00 per share. The X Warrants would become exercisable, subject to any applicable regulatory and/or Nasdaq approval, on January 2, 2023 through and including January 3, 2028. On or after January 2, 2024, the company would, at its sole option, be able to redeem the X Warrants if the common stock trades at or above $27.00 per share, subject to an applicable number of qualifying trading days and other conditions.

Scopus is a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics based on groundbreaking scientific and medical discoveries. The company's lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both gene therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment.

About Scopus BioPharma

