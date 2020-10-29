SCOR to Offer Wamberg Genomic Advisors' Cancer Guardian™ Product to Life Insurance Policyholders

This year alone, approximately 1.8 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Cancer Society – and an estimated 606,000 cancer-related deaths are projected. As a leading life reinsurer in the U.S. market, SCOR is furthering its commitment to health and wellness through this collaboration with Wamberg Genomic Advisors (WGA).

"We are excited to bring this personalized cancer product to our life insurance clients and their policyholders," said Michael Colannino, Executive Vice President, U.S. Markets, Growth and Development of SCOR Global Life in the U.S. "Cancer is a leading cause of death in the U.S., but it can be prevented or treated if it is caught early. We believe that WGA's Cancer Guardian™ can help achieve that by providing policyholders with valuable information to help them gain knowledge, navigate treatment options and positively impact their longevity."

Cancer is a complex disease influenced by multiple factors including genetics. Personalized medicine is highly effective in treating the disease as it includes DNA testing as well as personal support from oncology experts through each step of the cancer journey. Cancer Guardian™ was developed by WGA along with industry experts to provide specialized services not typically made available or covered by health insurance. The product gives its members access to valuable features and benefits such as:

Hereditary Risk Screening Test

Dedicated Cancer Support Specialist

Comprehensive Genomic Profiling

On-site Nurse Advocate

Clinical Trial Explorer

Financial Navigation

Cancer Information Line

Life insurance companies and their policyholders are well-aligned partners in pursuit of improving quality of life and protection against hardships caused by death. SCOR seeks to increase public awareness by learning more about the determinants of health such as individual behavior changes and chronic diseases in an effort to share with clients. Leveraging five decades of experience and expertise, SCOR applies a wealth of research and cutting-edge technology to drive industry innovations.

Tom Wamberg, CEO of WGA, said that the initiative with SCOR "is an important part of our strategy for expanding Cancer Guardian's reach."

"Personalized medicine is filled with promise but is currently moving at a pace that is faster than the ability of our healthcare system to change," he said. "The Cancer Guardian product is a new approach to bring state of the art, proactive, genomic medicine to healthy individuals for prevention, as well as serving newly diagnosed patients throughout the continuum of cancer care, in order to better prevent, diagnose, and treat the disease. Working with SCOR and their clients will make the significant benefits of personalized medicine available to many more people and save lives in the process."

About SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying the "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating from S&P and Fitch. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2019 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 38 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit www.SCOR.com

About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

WGA is a leader in the new field of "Genomics as a Program" (GaaP), an integrated approach to combine genomics with patient services to provide a comprehensive solution that can bring genomic medicine into the mainstream of medical practice. WGA is the first company dedicated to making "GaaP" products and services not typically covered by health insurance available at prices that everyone can afford. Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and healthcare providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient-care paths, and the quality and longevity of Life. WGA delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit www.wamberggenomic.com and www.cancerguardian.com

SOURCE Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Related Links

http://www.wamberggenomic.com

