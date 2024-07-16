"Outside Counsel" Unveils Riveting Season 2 with Esteemed Legal Commentator

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Renowned trial lawyer, and co-founder of Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC, law school professor, and author of Last Rights , Jeffrey B. Simon, launches the highly anticipated Season 2 of his acclaimed podcast, "Outside Counsel.", kicking off the series with a three-part special with New York Times Best-Selling author and climate expert Jeff Goodell, and an update episode with one of our heroes from Season 1, Christy Couvillier, who is making major strides on the frontlines of the opioid crisis.

Outside Counsel by Jeffrey B. Simon- Season 2- Scorched Earth & The Burning Of The American Consumer (CNW Group/Outside Counsel Media, LLC)

This season, titled "Scorched Earth & The Burning of the American Consumer," confronts the most pressing issues facing American consumers today, including climate change and existential battles against corporate malfeasance. As Jeffrey observes, "Human-made climate change, coupled with corporate sabotage of consumer rights, have inflicted enormous harm upon the public. These problems have reached critical stages for which collective, corrective action must be taken now, before restoration is unachievable.

Listen to Episode 1- Our Scorched Planet (Part One)

(featuring. New York Times Best-Selling Author Jeff Goodell)

Jeffrey B. Simon is a revered thought leader, having been prominently featured in The Guardian, ABC, Newsweek, BBC, and as a legal commentator on Dan Abrams' Law & Crime Network. He and his co-counsel's groundbreaking $52 billion lawsuit against fossil fuel companies for their role in the catastrophic heat dome event in Oregon, which claimed 69 lives, underscores his unwavering commitment to justice. Simon's national prominence was cemented with his legal team's historic $2.78 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and several other pharmaceutical giants to combat the opioid crisis.

Season 2 of "Outside Counsel" will explore the catalysts and consequences of climate change, and other notable episodes which dive into forced arbitration's impact on consumer rights, Robert 'Skeeter' Salim's battle against the insurance company that denied him policy coverage to treat his cancer, Randy Johnston's insights on holding Big Pharma accountable, and Jeffrey B. Simon addressing pressing consumer safety and public health questions from listeners.

"Outside Counsel" is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music , and Audible .



