SCORE A FREE PIZZA FROM GOOD PLANET FOODS ON NATIONAL PIZZA DAY

On February 9th, the brand is partnering with NYC-based pizzeria, Double Zero, to give away free pizzas made with GOOD PLANeT's first-ever olive oil cheese.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD PLANeT Foods, maker of the first ever olive oil cheese, is gifting New Yorkers free pizzas to celebrate the city's most beloved food on the most delicious holiday, National Pizza Day. GOOD PLANeT Foods is teaming up with East Village vegan pizzeria, Double Zero, and offering one pizza per customer, while supplies last and first come, first serve. Customers will choose from two pizza variations made with GOOD PLANeT Foods' Mozzarella Olive Oil Cheese Shreds: white truffle mushroom or pepperoni wood-fired pizza (chef's kiss)!

When:   
February 9, 2024, starting at 4p.m., while supplies last

Where: 
Double Zero NYC
65 2nd Ave.
New York, NY 10003  

The event celebrates the launch of GOOD PLANeT Foods' Olive Oil Cheese. The product was crafted with two goals in mind: 1.) Maintain the joy, versatility, and flavor of cheese in a dairy free option, and 2.) Disrupt the cheese industry with the only non-dairy cheese made with olive oil and with zero to no saturated fat as it's made with heart-healthy olive oil.

"National Pizza Day is one of many reasons to celebrate the joy of cheese," said Bart Adlam, NYC based co-CEO of GOOD PLANeT Foods. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Double Zero, a renowned NYC based pizzeria. This collaboration embodies our shared commitment to deliver extraordinary taste experiences without meat or dairy. Together, we are excited to celebrate this special day by treating our community to the finest pizzas featuring our signature Olive Oil Cheese. It's a testament to our dedication to making dairy free options not just accessible but a delightful choice for everyone."

Celebrity plant-based chef and founder of Double Zero, Matthew Kenney, says "I'm thrilled to partner with GOOD PLANeT to be the first restaurant offering pizzas made with Olive Oil Cheese. The product is a game changer in the vegan cheese world- offering a stellar melt and taste plus the health benefits of olive oil." Kenney adds, "When made with high quality and wholesome ingredients, pizza can be a healthful everyday food."

On that note, here are three tasty, simple, and healthy ways to celebrate National Pizza Day at home (or every day).

  1. Build a pizza on a whole wheat English muffin! GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheese melts perfectly for this mini pizza and adds heart healthy fats to snack time.
  2. Craft a pizza bowl with a quinoa base. Quinoa offers both fiber and antioxidants to boost the nutrition of your pizza. Microwave a base of quinoa with your favorite sauce, cheese, and toppings and voila- pizza bowl in minutes!
  3. Make a pizza-pasta bake with high protein pasta. A pizza-pasta bake is a savory dream combining two delicious Italian staples. Use GOOD PLANeT's Mozzarella Olive Oil Cheese shreds for a joyful and satiating meal.

GOOD PLANeT Foods Olive Oil Cheese is available at stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Wegmans.

About GOOD PLANeT Foods
With the mission to be better for people and the PLANeT, GOOD PLANeT Foods has created the revolutionary, first-ever olive oil cheese. Their olive oil cheeses are made from simple, high-quality ingredients that create a superior taste, texture, and melt. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without compromising on the joyful experience. All products are free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat. GOOD PLANeT Foods are also gluten-free, vegan, certified kosher, and non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods is available nationwide at grocery retailers, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Giant, Giant Eagle, Woodman's, Price Chopper, Misfits Market, and more. For more information and to find the closest retailer to you, please visit www.goodplanetfoods.com and follow @goodplanetfoods on social media.

