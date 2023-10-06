Score a FREE VIP Trip with VIP Tickets from Sheets Laundry Club to See Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia

News provided by

Sheets Laundry Club

06 Oct, 2023, 11:03 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing how the American leg of the Taylor Swift's The Era's tour sparked so much joy and brought so many together, Sheets Laundry Club wanted to celebrate the unifying power of catchy songwriting by giving one lucky Sheets fan and a guest the opportunity to attend the tour live in Melbourne, Australia February 16th 2023. This giveaway will include roundtrip airfare, four nights in the Melbourne Ritz Carlton Hotel and a $1000 Visa Gift Card.**

Continue Reading
The Land Down Under Giveaway
The Land Down Under Giveaway

Sheets Laundry Club offers a line of sustainably packaged products for your laundry and cleaning routine, inspired by CEO and Founder Chris Videau's 20 years in the US Army and all the plastic pollution he encountered overseas that even affected his own personal health. Since its launch in 2019, Videau's vision for Sheets was to create a plastic-free future in the laundry and cleaning space and never compromise quality or convenience to offer plastic-free packaging alternatives to everyone's laundry and cleaning favorites.  

This giveaway started September 15th, 2023, fans can enter the "Down Under Giveaway" and get a chance to win a trip to Melbourne, Australia to attend Taylor Swift's the Era's Tour. Sheets CEO, Videau is "thrilled to give someone in the Sheets Fam the opportunity to travel the way I got to while I was in the military." As Sheets works toward being a part of ending the plastic crisis, we want to have fun along the way. "Our customers are the reason why we are making such a big difference for the Earth; we want them to be a part of celebrating our wins along with us."

https://sheetslaundryclub.com/giveaway

Launched in 2019 from a home garage by Chris Videau and his wife Laurian, Sheets Laundry Club set out to change the world with its ingenious Laundry Detergent Sheet- what looks like a sheet of note paper instantly dissolves in your washing machine to be the equivalent of a full cup of detergent. Sheets has reached major milestones in its first few years in business- including an appearance on Shark Tank that garnered a deal, expanding products in the laundry and cleaning categories, and multiple partnerships with charitable organizations ranging from environmental to animal and veteran focused causes. 

The Sweepstakes begins on September 15th, 2023, at 12 a.m. Eastern Standard
Time and ends on November 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

SOURCE Sheets Laundry Club

Also from this source

Sheets Laundry Clubs Offers the Opportunity to Score a VIP Trip to See Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia

Sheets Laundry Clubs Offers the Opportunity to Score a VIP Trip to See Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia

After seeing how the American leg of Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour sparked so much joy and brought so many together, Sheets Laundry Club wanted to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.