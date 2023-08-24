Score a Touchdown with Your Tailgate Eats

News provided by

Tony Chachere's

24 Aug, 2023, 11:06 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make sure your tailgate treats are popping with flavor this season!

From sweet and spicy wings to cheesy dips and juicy burgers, your game-day foods are sure to score with friends and family when you add Tony Chachere's Creole flavors. These Cajun Poppers are a perfect way to kick up your tailgating game. All it takes is one taste and you won't be able to resist these savory, spicy and cheesy bites.

Continue Reading
From sweet and spicy wings to cheesy dips and juicy burgers, your game-day foods are sure to score with friends and family when you add Tony Chachere’s Creole flavors. These Cajun Poppers from @tfti.bbq are a perfect way to kick up your tailgating game.
From sweet and spicy wings to cheesy dips and juicy burgers, your game-day foods are sure to score with friends and family when you add Tony Chachere’s Creole flavors. These Cajun Poppers from @tfti.bbq are a perfect way to kick up your tailgating game.

CAJUN POPPERS
By: @tfti.bbq

INGREDIENTS
A Dozen or so Shrimp
2 Andouille Sausage Links
Tony's More Spice Seasoning
Tony's No Salt Seasoning
2 Blocks Cream Cheese
1 Cup Mexican Cheese, Shredded
2 Dozen or so Jalapeños
1 Pack Bacon

PREPARATION
Prep Time:        60 Minutes
Cook Time:       60 Minutes
Serves: 4-6

1.       Oil up shrimp and then season heavily with Tony's More Spice Seasoning.
2.       Add shrimp to skewers, then smoke on a grill at 350°F for about 15-20 minutes alongside the andouille sausage, which should cook for about 30-45 minutes.
3.       Slice the jalapeños in half and remove the insides but save the seeds to add later.
4.       Once the shrimp are cooked, mince them.
5.       Once the sausage links are cooked, let them cool, remove the casings and mince them.
6.       In a mixing bowl, add cream cheese, shrimp, sausage, shredded cheese, about 2-3 tablespoons of Tony's No Salt Seasoning and the jalapeño seeds – as many as you'd like depending on your spice preference. Mix together.
7.       Fill each side of the jalapeños, then either wrap each half with bacon or put the jalapeños back together and then wrap with bacon.
8.       Season with more Tony's More Spice Seasoning and then smoke at 350°F for 45 minutes to an hour. Once the bacon is fully cooked, they are ready.

About Tony Chachere's® 
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

Also from this source

A Tony's Flavor Bomb Burger Perfect for Your Next Summer BBQ

Tony's Delicious Cajun Twist on a Classic Deviled Egg

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.