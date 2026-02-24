SCORE Announces Thomas U. Kim as Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, today announced the appointment of Thomas U. Kim, MSW, MBA, as Executive Director. Kim will lead the organization in advancing its mission to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring, education, and strategic partnerships, with a focus on expanding impact, strengthening operations, and aligning national strategy with local delivery.

Thomas Kim, SCORE Executive Director

Kim brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience across nonprofit, government, and private-sector organizations. A decorated U.S. Army combat veteran and transformation leader, he is known for aligning strategy with execution, stabilizing complex organizations, and driving sustainable growth while strengthening financial and operational performance. He has served as CEO, president, and chief operating officer for national and regional nonprofits, led large-scale public-sector reform initiatives, and advanced governance and organizational effectiveness.

"Thomas is a decisive, values-driven leader with the rare ability to navigate complexity while delivering measurable results," said Julie Poland, Board Chair of SCORE. "His depth of experience, commitment to public service, and strong operational discipline make him exceptionally well-suited to lead SCORE into its next chapter of growth and impact. The Board is confident that under his leadership, SCORE will continue to strengthen its national reach while supporting entrepreneurs at the local level."

Kim's commitment to SCORE's mission is deeply personal.

"Entrepreneurship changed the trajectory of my family's life," said Kim. "My single mother worked multiple jobs before starting her own business, so I saw firsthand how small businesses create stability, dignity, and a path to upward mobility. When entrepreneurs are equipped with practical guidance and accountability, they are far more likely to succeed. Small businesses power job creation, strengthen communities, and fuel America's economic growth. I'm honored to join SCORE in supporting entrepreneurs who are ready to build, grow, and contribute to their local economies."

Kim holds executive education credentials from the Wharton School of Business, an MBA, and a Master of Social Work. He is also a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs and business owners. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer mentors provide free, expert business mentoring, resources, and education across all 50 U.S. states and territories.

To learn more about starting or growing a business, or to volunteer as a mentor, visit www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X for the latest small business news and resources.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

