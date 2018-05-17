SCORE Announces Three New Members of Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is pleased to announce three new additions to its board of directors, which helps guide the organization in its mission to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education.

SCORE Board of Directors Vice Chair Mary Landry said, "The SCORE Board of Directors welcomes three new directors who each bring diverse and complimentary backgrounds and expertise to the organization. We are committed to a very high standard of corporate governance that supports the purposeful and vitally-important mission of SCORE."

Joe Citizen

Joe Citizen of Orange County, Calif., is a fashion executive with more than 27 years of experience in corporate development, product development, product marketing, business operations (including supply chain management), and strategic planning. Joe has held leadership positions at mid-sized to large companies such as Merry Go Round Enterprises Inc., Gap Inc., Apple Inc., and Harveys Industries. He has served on several advisory boards including the Institute for Women Entrepreneurs, an organization that empowers women entrepreneurs in all stages of business development. He is currently the founder and CEO of KYLA JOY, a Los Angeles-based luxury handbag brand.

Tracy A. Shaw

Tracy Shaw of Southbury, Conn., currently serves as assistant vice president of business market development for MassMutual. MassMutual is a leading financial services firm offering insurance, retirement and investment services for families, businesses and employees. Shaw has nearly three decades of experience as a business development strategist in industries ranging from financial services to health care, with dedication to enriching the customer's experience, streamlining process improvements and developing innovations that enhance ROI. Tracy serves as a volunteer for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and Make-A-Wish Connecticut. Tracy earned an MBA from Western Connecticut State University. From her time as a business owner, she holds a patent for 401kSecure, which is designed to replace defined contribution plan deferrals of disabled participants.

Mike Stolz

Mike Stolz is CEO of Source Support Services. During his 30-year career, Mike has held senior leadership positions at companies such as Imation, Xyratex, StorMagic and X-IO Technologies. He has demonstrated success as a senior executive in marketing, sales and technical support for startup through mid-size public companies. Mike has served as a board member, board chair and volunteer for Make-A-Wish Minnesota, and a member of the Chapter Performance Committee for Make-A-Wish Foundation's national organization. Mike earned a bachelor's in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Northeastern University.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide 450,000+ free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2017, SCORE volunteers provided 3.6 million hours to help create 54,506 small businesses and 61,534 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

