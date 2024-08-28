Score Big with Dos Equis®: Up to ONE MILLION Free Beers Up for Grabs When College Football Teams "Go for Dos®"

More Two-Point Conversions This Season Mean More Cheers and Beers for Fans Across the Nation

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dos Equis® wants college football teams –and their fans– to "Go for Dos®" more often this year, and it is planning to give away up to ONE MILLION free beers to make it happen.

The two-point conversion –a higher-risk, higher-reward option for teams after they score touchdowns– is football's perfect metaphor for living boldly and never settling – exactly what Dos Equis is trying to encourage with its "Go For Dos" program.

Dos Equis® has recruited football legend Drew Brees to rally College Football fans behind the “Go For Dos” movement and celebrate their favorite team’s gutsiest plays.

To encourage and celebrate "Going For Dos," Dos Equis is paying it forward by offering football fans tens of thousands of free beers every week based on how often Football Bowl Subdivision teams collectively attempt two-point conversions, and hundreds of thousands more if they exceed last season's total.

Here's how it works: If college football's Football Bowl Subdivision teams exceed last season's impressive 392 two-point conversion attempts* following touchdowns, Dos Equis will give fans up to 500,000 beers via rebate in eligible states. And each week, if those teams top last season's 28 -attempt-per-week-pace, fans can gain up to 50,000 more free beers, bringing the potential total to one million beers this season.

"Dos Equis is celebrating the relatively rare—but always exhilarating—two-point conversion, and the daring risk taking it represents. We want to inspire fans to celebrate and embrace moments of boldness," said Jonnie Cahill, Chief Marketing Officer for Heineken USA, which imports Dos Equis. "When teams go for Dos, fans will get Dos!"

Dos Equis is partnering with college (and professional) football legend Drew Brees to rally College Football fans behind the "Go For Dos" movement and celebrate their favorite team's gutsiest plays. With a prolific, record-setting career that embodies the boldness at the heart of "Go For Dos," Brees retired from an equally legendary professional football career and has since returned to the college game in a big way as an announcer, a coach and a fan.

"As a quarterback, I always loved the excitement of going for two, or in this case, going for Dos," Brees recalled. "And that was before there were a million free beers riding on it!"

Consumers can head to @DosEquis on Instagram and Facebook every Monday to confirm if the two point conversion attempt threshold was met. Rules to enter vary pending consumers' residency, see full terms and conditions below.

Dos Equis is also taking the "Go for Dos" ethos to all the action outside of the game. The brand joins respected sports analyst Chris Fowler for a dynamic television commercial spot alongside weekly ESPN programming featuring weekly commentary on two-point conversion highlights. Additionally, college football fans can check out "Go For Dos" experiences in select college towns and tailgates throughout the season where legal drinking age fans can enjoy a beer as they gear up to route for their team on game day.

Dos Equis believes that in life, on or off the field, you too can choose to "Go For Dos" whenever you want—it's all about being bold in spirit, not about any single play. Victory alone doesn't warrant the recognition—no guts, no glory…Always GO FOR DOS and drink responsibly.

*Two-point conversion statistics provided by ESPN Inc.

Dos Equis College Football Go For Dos Conditional Rebate Promotion

Conditional Rebate Offer NOT valid for residents of AL, AR, HI, IN, LA, MO, NC, TX, UT and WV. You must be 21 years of age or older and a resident of a state NOT listed above to be eligible to participate in this Conditional Rebate Offer. Refer to full Conditional Rebate Offer terms and conditions available at www.DosEquis.com/GoforDos, including Conditional Rebate Offer activation periods and requirements (required Go for Dos 2 point conversion attempts by eligible College Football D1 teams during designated game weeks), Conditional Weekly Rebate Offer Periods, Valid Receipt purchase and redemption dates and maximum rebate offers available per Conditional Rebate Offer activation period. Weekly conditional rebate offer receipt redemption periods, if available, shall occur between 8/31/2024 and 12/5/2024. Maximum of one offer per individual, household, email address and receipt during entire conditional rebate offer. Allow 2 – 4 weeks for rebate processing and delivery. Carrier's standard messaging and data rates apply. Void where taxed or prohibited by law.

Dos Equis College Football Go For Dos Instant Win Promotion

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASING A PRODUCT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. PROMOTION IS OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF AL, AR, HI, IN, LA, MO, NC, TX, UT AND WV. WHO ARE 21 OR OLDER AS OF DATE OF ENTRY. PROMOTION IS GOVERNED EXCLUSIVELY BY THE LAWS OF THE U.S. Registration shall only be available during the Sponsor designated dates following the conditional prize award activation requirement occurring during any of the fourteen (14) designated College Football game weeks, or during the complete 14-week designated College Football season. Conditional prize awards shall only become available if the designated men's D1 college football teams have attempted 28 or more 2-point conversions during the previous designated game week, or have attempted 392 or more 2-point conversions during the entire 14-week regular season, as outlined in the official rules and as designated by Sponsor. Conditional weekly entry periods shall occur beginning at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 9/3/2024 and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/4/2024 (see official rules for details.) Following a conditional prize award activation occurrence, to enter and for full terms and conditions and conditional prize award details, visit https://DosEquis.com/gofordos . If the conditional prize award is available, follow the on-screen entry instructions to participate in the instant win promotion. If you are an instant winner, you will receive an on-screen confirmation message. Maximum one (1) prize award per person or household during entire Promotion Period. (*Note: conditional prize, if awarded, shall only be available in the form of a $10 payment via Paypal or Venmo. No other form of prize award shall be available.) Normal time rates, if any, charged by Internet service providers will apply. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/4/2024. Sponsor: Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, NY.

About Dos Equis®

Wilhelm Haase founded Dos Equis® in 1897, when he brewed a beer called Siglo XX, the beer we now know as Dos Equis®. Today, Dos Equis® sees continued growth and expansion driven by a robust portfolio of offerings and new product innovations. In the past two years alone, Dos Equis® has more than doubled the size of its portfolio with several new brands leaning into top consumer trends.

The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® Lager, Dos Equis Michelada, Dos Equis® Ambar, and Dos Equis® Lager Lime & Salt

Dos Equis® is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world's most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Instagram @DosEquis, or visit www.dosequis.com .

